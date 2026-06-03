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SANTA BARBARA, CA — Juneteenth Santa Barbara welcomes the community to the ninth annual Juneteenth celebration in South Santa Barbara County!

Bring a lawn chair, blankets, and the family to enjoy a free celebration on Friday, June 19, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Plaza Del Mar/Band Shell Park at Castillo Street and Cabrillo/Shoreline Streets. Join us for a day of joy, community, and celebration!

The celebration includes local live performances, the return of the Black Artisan Market showcasing handmade goods and artwork, the Indy Parenting kids zone with 805 Body Art face painting, nonprofit and government resources, the beer and wine garden, and so much more! Juneteenth SB has partnered with Leticia Resch for event logistics to plan a safe, fun, and successful event.

“We could all use a little more love,” shared Nolan Hicks, JuneTeamember. “That’s why this year’s theme is Love for the People. We’re curating an event that’s rooted in love and celebrates freedom. One that’s for and from the Santa Barbara Black community—and we’re sharing that love with all Santa Barbarians and attendees.”

We also want to share that Juneteenth Lompoc is having its event on South H Street on Friday, June 19, from 11 am to 6 pm, and Juneteenth with Jon Boogz at Center Stage Theatre from 6 pm to 10 pm. We are happy to see more Juneteenth celebrations in Santa Barbara County!

Solstice Santa Barbara will keep the festivities going, with celebrations starting at 6 pm on Friday, June 19, and continuing through the rest of the weekend.

For more information please go to juneteenthsb.org. LINK TO PRESS RELEASE FILE.

Love for The People Performers & Vendors

Joining us on stage for this event are local talent DJ and Master of Ceremonies Rastan, Lelia Richardson, Dom Jess & The Vibe, EvoLucians, and The New Vibe.

The Black Artisan Market includes Dawn Carlson, Gypsy Moon House, Healing & Feel Good Candles, Healing Justice SB, Juneteenth Santa Barbara, Kadence Naturals, Moore on Health, Reyna & Steven Art Zone, Riah Safari, ShevaShea LLC, To Live A Colorful Life, and Vintage Dawg.

Our community nonprofits and community organizations tabling include the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, Indivisible Santa Barbara, MLK Jr. SB, Moms Demand Action Santa Barbara, NAACP Santa Barbara, The Links: Central Coast-Riviera (CA), Santa Barbara Black Culture House, and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

Sustainable Travel to Juneteenth Santa Barbara

Please make a conscious choice to reduce your environmental impact by traveling to Juneteenth SB by bike, bus, or train. We encourage you to check out Amtrak if you are traveling from out of town. Alternatively, consider using Santa Barbara MTD if you are coming from within Goleta to Carpinteria, or consider biking. Bikers, please note that we have self-biking provided through MOVE Santa Barbara County!

For more information please go to juneteenthsb.org. LINK TO PRESS RELEASE FILE.

Thank you to our 2026 Community Partners (Sponsors)

Special thanks to everyone who helps make this day possible. It truly takes a community! Donations can still be made to Juneteenth Santa Barbara—DONATE TODAY!

Thank you to our FLOWER Level Community Partner, the City of Santa Barbara.

Thank you to our LEAF Level Community Partners, the City of Goleta, the Santa Barbara Independent/Indy Parenting, and Sutter Health.

We would also like to thank our BRANCH Level Community Partners, Amigo Party Rentals, Santa Barbara Foundation,

Additional thanks go to our TRUNK Level Community Partners, American Riviera Bank, Chaucer’s Books, County of Santa Barbara – Supervisor Roy Lee, Healing Justice SB, Island View Outfitters | High Desert Print Co., McCune Foundation, Montecito Bank & Trust, Oniracom, Spark Creative Events, and The Fund for Santa Barbara.

The work cannot be done without our SEED Level Community Partners, Planned Parenthood of California Central Coast, SBCC Foundation, and Yetz’s Bagels & Deli.

For more information please go to juneteenthsb.org. LINK TO PRESS RELEASE FILE

About Juneteenth S.B.

Juneteenth Santa Barbara is dedicated to honoring the legacy of Juneteenth through community celebration, education, and cultural expression. The annual event brings together people from across the Central Coast to recognize the ongoing journey toward freedom, justice, and unity.

We look forward to nourishing our community in celebration of local Black efforts and opportunities to engage with meaningful partnerships and relationships.