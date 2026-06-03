As I took my weekly climb up the hill at Franceschi Park on Saturday, I saw the small notice in the attached photo stating that between June 3 and 9, Roundup, the highly toxic herbicide, will be applied to an area of the park. Roundup, which contains glyophosate, is not only toxic to humans, but it is also toxic to the abundant wildlife that currently thrives in the park.

The City of Santa Barbara should not be using such a dangerous, toxic substance in a public park.

Here is the conclusion from a report available from the National Library of Medicine: “…it is unequivocal that exposure to glyphosate, alone or in commercial formulations, can produce important alterations in the structure and function of the nervous system of humans, rodents, fish, and invertebrate animals.”

Please contact the city Parks Department and members of the City Council to oppose this environmental travesty.