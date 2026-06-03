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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –

Mon, June 8 @ 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara

21 E Constance Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

There have always been those at risk of losing their housing in our midst… but the risks and stakes have never been higher than 2026. Shifts in federal policy coupled with rising housing costs have raised the threat of homelessness for hundreds of households throughout our community.

Join SB ACT and local partners on Monday, June 8 at 12pm at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Center (21 E Constance Ave, SB) for an important community meeting to understand these changes and learn the steps YOU can take to help your friends, neighbors, employees, faith community members, and more to stay housed.

Light refreshments will be provided.

RSVP. Please RSVP at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/aohallcall0608.

About the ACT On Homelessness Collaborative

The ACT On Homelessness Collaborative is a South SB County-wide coalition focused on addressing the big picture of homelessness in our community. The ACT On Homelessness Collaborative currently has a 3-year strategic plan underway. The goals are:

Prevent: Increase the # of households diverted from homelessness by 15% Assist: Facilitate 35 individuals with high acuity behavioral health needs moving into interim housing and 20 moving into and retaining permanent supportive housing Solve: Reduce the # of returns to homelessness (up to 1 year housed) by 25% Support/Undergird: Improve the attitudes towards homelessness among local business leaders and key stakeholder groups by 20%.

For additional details about the “Take Action to Prevent Homelessness” community meeting, please contact:

Rich Sander, Executive Director, SB ACT

Email: info@sbact.org