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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to kick off June with 1st Thursday Art Walk, summer experiences, new art exhibitions, live performances, new business opening celebrations, and more events happening downtown.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4uGBiH8Featured Events:

1st Thursday Art Walk at Various Locations Downtown (Thursday, June 4, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, June 4, 5:00 PM) 5 Year Anniversary Party at The Crafter’s Library (Thursday, June 4, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, June 4, 5:00 PM) Live Student Showcase at Center Stage Theater (Thursday, June 4, 6:30 PM)

(Thursday, June 4, 6:30 PM) Summer Shopping Pop-Up at CrossHatch Winery (Friday, June 5, 11:00 AM & Saturday, June 6, 10:00 AM)

(Friday, June 5, 11:00 AM & Saturday, June 6, 10:00 AM) Summer Sculpt Series at Paseo Nuevo Upper Terrace (Saturday, June 6, 9:00 AM)

(Saturday, June 6, 9:00 AM) The Timeless Gala at the Lobero Theatre (Saturday, June 6, 12:00 PM & 5:00 PM)

(Saturday, June 6, 12:00 PM & 5:00 PM) Presidio Orchard Party (POP!) at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (Saturday, June 6, 4:00 PM)

(Saturday, June 6, 4:00 PM) Soft Opening at The Barber Shop (Saturday, June 6, 5:00 PM)

(Saturday, June 6, 5:00 PM) BCACSB Presents: Brazilian Night with Alegria Geral Band at SOhO (Saturday, June 6, 8:00 PM)

(Saturday, June 6, 8:00 PM) Special Brunch Pop-Up at Aegean (Sunday, June 7, 10:00 AM)

(Sunday, June 7, 10:00 AM) Dynamic Flow + Coffee Social at Sol Seek Yoga Studio (Sunday, June 7, 10:00 AM)

Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Downtown West Coast Swing Dancing (Every Wednesday in June): Enjoy free West Coast Swing dancing lessons in front of Night Lizard Brewing Company (607 State Street).

(Every Wednesday in June): Enjoy free West Coast Swing dancing lessons in front of Night Lizard Brewing Company (607 State Street). “Hunt Slonem” Exhibition (On Display until June 7): Explore the vibrant, globally acclaimed Bunnies and Butterflies series by this American Neo-Expressionism master before the landmark collection concludes its run at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery.

(On Display until June 7): Explore the vibrant, globally acclaimed Bunnies and Butterflies series by this American Neo-Expressionism master before the landmark collection concludes its run at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery. Solstice Workshop Registration (Running through June 20): Join the creative engine behind the 52nd Summer Solstice Parade (themed WAVE!) by registering for the collaborative workshop.

(Running through June 20): Join the creative engine behind the 52nd Summer Solstice Parade (themed WAVE!) by registering for the collaborative workshop. Ensemble Theatre Company Presents “Every Brilliant Thing” (June 3-21): Embark on a heartwarming, interactive theatrical journey exploring depression, resilience, and life’s simple joys at The New Vic.

(June 3-21): Embark on a heartwarming, interactive theatrical journey exploring depression, resilience, and life’s simple joys at The New Vic. “Ludmilla Pilat Welch: Serene Santa Barbara” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until July 5): Historic plein air renderings of Santa Barbara’s iconic adobes.

(On Display until July 5): Historic plein air renderings of Santa Barbara’s iconic adobes. Pianos on State – Call for Designs (June 1-July 10): The submission window opens June 1 for local artists to apply for one of 12 slots to paint interactive public pianos to be displayed across the city this fall.

(June 1-July 10): The submission window opens June 1 for local artists to apply for one of 12 slots to paint interactive public pianos to be displayed across the city this fall. “Viridian Shores” Exhibition (On Display until July 19) : Discover the exhibition of artist Lucia de Miguel at Art & Soul. Inspired by travel, imagination, and personal experience, the exhibition explores idyllic coastlines, shifting shorelines, and aerial ocean perspectives through richly layered acrylic paintings on canvas and paper.

(On Display until July 19) Discover the exhibition of artist Lucia de Miguel at Art & Soul. Inspired by travel, imagination, and personal experience, the exhibition explores idyllic coastlines, shifting shorelines, and aerial ocean perspectives through richly layered acrylic paintings on canvas and paper. New Summer Treats at Ghirardelli: Indulge in limited-time, decadent “Dubai Style” pistachio butter and handmade hot fudge treats, including the Chocolate Strawberry Bliss and the Chocolate Sundae.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4uGBiH8

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.