Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Dennis Assanis announced the appointment of Jaime Lester as the new Jules Zimmer Dean of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, effective July 1, 2026.

Lester is the Vice Dean and Professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Education, where she had a central role in the creation of a new multi-year academic strategic plan. Lester partnered with research centers and faculty to increase externally funded doctoral research assistantships, led new initiatives to support student success and retention, supported faculty in securing external funding for research and student support, and facilitated cross-disciplinary networking initiatives to support collaborative development of new curricula and research. She also worked to create new degree programs, including online programs, as well as new partnerships across Hopkins and with community organizations.

Prior to her time at Johns Hopkins, Lester served as a professor and Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs and Strategic Initiatives in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at George Mason University.

She directed faculty recruitment strategy across 18 departments and established an Inclusive Excellence Advisory Board and faculty fellows program to support recruitment and retention of diverse faculty, and revised faculty evaluation systems to improve accountability and advancement pathways.

Lester has over 50 peer-reviewed academic publications and research expertise in organizational change and collaborative leadership, with a particular emphasis on faculty development. Her publications regarding educational technologies, equitable workplace practices, and organizational change are broadly used in higher education practice, and she regularly consults on issues such as faculty workload, pedagogical innovations, and leadership. Lester’s research, which has been funded by federal and private organizations, including the National Science Foundation, includes projects that address faculty retention, student success, equity, and inclusive excellence.

“I am honored to join the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education and UC Santa Barbara. I am inspired by the Gevirtz School’s talented faculty, dedicated staff, engaged students, and deep commitment to improving lives through education, research, and community partnership,” Lester said. “Gevirtz School has a remarkable history of improving lives through education and applied psychology, and I am excited to work alongside this vibrant community as we build on its strengths and advance its mission in service to California and beyond.”

Lester earned her doctorate and master’s in higher education from the University of Southern California, and her bachelor’s degrees in English and women’s studies from the University of Michigan.

About the UCSB Gevirtz Graduate School of Education

The UC Santa Barbara Gevirtz Graduate School of Education offers master’s and doctoral degrees and teaching credentials from its Department of Counseling, Clinical & School Psychology; Department of Education; and Teacher Education Program. The school also offers three undergraduate minors in Education, Applied Psychology, and Science & Mathematics Education. For more info visit: http://www.Education.ucsb.edu.