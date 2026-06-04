California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Reminds Californians What to Expect During the Vote Count Process  

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Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., is reminding Californians that while Election Day has passed, the vote count process will continue for up to 30 days after the election.

“Accuracy comes before speed,” said Secretary Weber. “California is the nation’s largest voting state, with millions of ballots to process and count. Taking the time to do this work correctly protects voters’ rights and ensures the integrity of our elections. California has built a strong system that expands access, empowers voters, and ensures more Californians can fully participate in our democracy.”

Under Assembly Bill 5 (Chapter 250, Statutes of 2025), effective this year, counties are required to count and report most ballots by June 15, 2026. Certain ballot types, including provisional ballots, conditional voter registration ballots, signature cure ballots, ballots requiring duplication, ballots forwarded from other counties, and some late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots, are exempt from this deadline. California county elections officials have 30 days from Election Day to process these ballots. Election results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots, and other ballots are processed. The frequency of updated results will vary based on the size of each county and the process each county elections office uses to tally and report votes.

County elections officials must report their final results to the Secretary of State by July 3, 2026. The Secretary of State will certify the results by July 10, 2026.

More information about the official cavass process in California can be found at: https://dp.electionresults.sos.ca.gov/frequently-asked-questions

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the June 2, 2026, Primary Election can be found at: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/primary-election-june-2-2026/key-dates-and-deadlines.

A full calendar for the June 2, 2026, Primary Election can be found at: https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2026-primary/primary-election-calendar.pdf