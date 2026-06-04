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SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 4, 2026

Children and teens ages 0-18 can enjoy free, nutritious lunches this summer through the USDA Summer Food Service Program, Lunch at the Library. Meals will be served from noon to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Faulkner Gallery at Central Library. Lunches are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no income requirements, sign-ups, or registration necessary.

Lunch at the Library

Monday – Friday, June 15 through August 14 (excluding June 19 and July 3)

Noon to 1:00 p.m.

Central Library, Faulkner Gallery (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info

In addition to lunch, children can sign up for SBPL’s Summer Reading Program, and each day will feature different themed activities designed to keep kids engaged in reading and learning.



Mondays: Lego Club – hands-on creative building

Tuesdays: Guest Who?! – Special guest visitor every week!

Wednesdays: Wordsmith Wednesdays – Storytimes, word games, and book clubs

Thursdays: Maker Hour with Art from Scrap – hands-on STEAM activities

Fridays: Game Day – tabletop gaming, robotics, and more

Meal Partners:

Santa Barbara Unified School District is generously providing and serving through August 7. Apples to Zucchini Cooking School is generously providing and serving from August 10 through 14.

The Summer Food Service Program is a program of the U. S. Department of Agriculture, administered in California by the California Department of Education. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Lunch at the Library is a project of the California State Library, supported with funds from the State of California.

For more information, visit Lunch at the Library.