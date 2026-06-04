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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA. (Thursday, June 4, 2026) – MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, invites sponsors to join the city’s most playful night of the year at MOXI@Night: Play It Forward on September 26. Inspired by the glamour, energy, and creativity of the 1970s and Studio 54 era, the museum’s annual fundraising event transforms MOXI into an unforgettable evening of music, discovery, dancing, and community impact.

The deadline for sponsors to be included in the event invitation is July 24. For more sponsorship information, visit moxi.org/moxi-at-night .

Hosted by honorary co-chairs and sisters Belle Hahn and Lily Hahn Shining, the September 26 rooftop celebration brings together community leaders, philanthropists, and fun-seekers for a night designed to spark joy while opening doors to hands-on learning opportunities for thousands of local children and families.

“Play It Forward reflects the joy, creativity, and energy that make MOXI so special,” said Board member Lily Hahn Shining, honorary event co-chair with her sister and founding donor Belle Hahn. “This is a meaningful way to expand access to learning through play and exploration.”

“MOXI@Night is more than a celebration, it’s an investment in the next generation of curious thinkers, creators, and innovators,” added Hahn. “This event literally opens doors to transformative STEAM experiences for our community’s children.”

A Night to Play It Forward

Held on MOXI’s stunning rooftop, the evening begins with cocktails, live music, and interactive experiences before guests enjoy dinner and a lively auction led by Andrew Firestone. Along the way, surprise moments and playful discoveries keep the energy high before the celebration culminates in MOXI@Night’s signature silent disco, where guests dance under the stars. Retro-inspired and disco-chic attire is encouraged.

Sponsorships are available now and range from $2,500 to $50,000, and include event tickets or reserved tables, recognition opportunities, and complimentary MOXI admission for a school or nonprofit organization of the donor’s choice. Individual event tickets will be available in August, pending availability.

Party With Purpose

While MOXI@Night is known for delivering one of Santa Barbara’s most memorable evenings, its impact extends far beyond a single night.

Proceeds support MOXI’s STEAM education programs and accessibility initiatives, helping provide free or reduced-cost museum experiences for thousands of students, teachers, and families each year. Programs include field trips for Title I schools, Community Access Partnerships with local service agencies and libraries, Museums for All admission for CalFresh EBT cardholders, free admission for teachers, and after-school learning opportunities for students who might not otherwise have access to the museum.

By playing it forward, guests help ensure that every child in our community—regardless of circumstance—has the opportunity to explore, create, innovate, and imagine what’s possible.

Honorary Co-Chairs Shining and Hahn lead an event committee including Kelly Almeroth, Jessie Bridges, Jamie Cervantes, Devyn Gehret, Robin Gose, Heather Hambleton, Austin Lampson, Jill Levinson, Cáitrín McKiernan, Susan McMillan, Robyn Parker, Cindy Robinson Mullen, Erin Sanchez, Gabrielle Semerjian, Kate Shrout, and Sophia Taylor.

Early event sponsors include Playmaker Sponsors Marcia and John Mike Cohen, Belle Hahn, Lily Hahn Shining and Stewart Shining, Cindy Robinson Muller, and the Zegar Family Fund. Bank of America is a Community Impact Sponsor. Spark Sponsors include Kelly and Kevin Almeroth, Chevron, and Angie and Christian McGrath. The Invitation Sponsor is Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP; the Impact Video Sponsors are Alixe and Mark Mattingly; the Silent Disco Sponsors are Laura and Geof Wyatt; and the Imagination Sponsors include Liora and Cameron Goodman.

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