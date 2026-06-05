Austria’s World Cup Journey Begins in Goleta with Harder Stadium Training Session

A collaboration between the City of Goleta, UC Santa Barbara, and the Austrian Football Association made for a unique spectator experience on Friday at Harder Stadium.

Nearly 2,500 fans attended Austria’s training session on Friday, which was followed by a clinic in which young players from the Santa Barbara Soccer Club received hands-on instruction from Austrian coaches.

The event served as a celebration of the team’s stay in Goleta during the 2026 World Cup.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have the World Cup in your neighborhood,” said UC Santa Barbara Athletic Director Kelly Barsky. “To have a team like this here training and willing to come out and meet our community is truly special. I think this is a generational opportunity, and I hope that everyone involved, regardless of age or background, has a memorable experience and forms a meaningful connection.”

The training session began with a performance by UCSB’s marching band. Austria’s national team, led by head coach Ralf Rangnick, then took the field for a series of training drills. Following the session, players met with attendees and signed team merchandise.

“There was collaboration across the board, certainly with FIFA and Team Austria, but also with so many local partners,” Barsky said. “The City of Goleta, the City of Santa Barbara, our hotel partners, and others came together to make this a truly community-wide experience. I know that we will celebrate Team Austria throughout its stay here during the World Cup.”

The Austrian national team broke a 28-year World Cup drought by qualifying for its first World Cup since 1998, and that long hiatus has only added to the excitement.

Austria star David Alaba signs autographs for fans. Photo Credit: Eric Isaacs.

Austria qualified for the 2026 World Cup by finishing atop Group H in UEFA qualifying. The team posted a 6-1-1 record, finishing two points ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina while scoring 22 goals and conceding just four.

Now, Austria will compete in World Cup Group J alongside Argentina, Algeria, and Jordan. Austria will face Jordan in its World Cup opener on Wednesday, June 17, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

David Alaba, known for his successful club career with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, is Austria’s most decorated player. Alaba has earned 111 caps for Austria and serves as the team’s captain. At 33 years old, he brings a wealth of experience competing at the highest levels of club soccer.