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Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., reminds all Californians that county elections officials are hard at work continuing to count ballots from the June 2, 2026, Primary Election. County elections officials have up to 30 days after Election Day to complete their extensive tallying, auditing, and certification work (known as the “official canvass”). The frequency of updated results varies by county.

California’s county elections officials have already processed and counted 5,617,892 ballots from the June 2, 2026, Primary Election. County elections officials estimate 3,606,128 outstanding ballots remain to be processed and counted. The unprocessed ballots report—a compilation of estimates from county elections officials—is available at:

﻿http://dp.electionresults.sos.ca.gov/unprocessed-ballots-status .

Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received by county elections officials no later than 7 days after Election Day must be processed.

“California’s county elections officials are hard at work counting the millions of ballots cast by California voters for the June 2 Primary Election, ensuring accuracy and preserving the integrity of every vote,” said Secretary Weber. “California State law allows up to 30 days after Election Day to complete counting, auditing, and certification, but our commitment is immediate: in California, every ballot is counted properly and every ballot is accounted for.”

County elections officials must report their final results to the Secretary of State for state and federal contests by July 2, 2026. The Secretary of State will certify the results on July 10, 2026.

For additional information about the ballot counting process, go to https://dp.electionresults.sos.ca.gov/frequently-asked-questions.

Key dates and deadlines for the June 2, 2026, Primary Election can be found at: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/primary-election-june-2-2026/key-dates-and-deadlines .

A full calendar for the June 2, 2026, Primary Election can be found at: https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2026-primary/primary-election-calendar.pdf