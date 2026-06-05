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Audience cheers for the presentation of Friendship Center’s Nonprofit of the Year award. (RG Photography)

Friendship Center Executive Director Kathryn Westland accepts award presented by Sutter Health’s Rebecca Hammel. (RG Photography)

The Friendship Center team attends Stars of the South Coast Awards Gala to accept Nonprofit of the Year. (RG Photography)

Friendship Center proudly celebrated a remarkable milestone as it was honored with the Nonprofit of the Year Award at the recent Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala. Nearly 40 members of the Friendship Center community – including staff, volunteers, board members, and supporters – gathered alongside leaders from across South Santa Barbara County to celebrate the achievement.

The award recognizes Friendship Center’s longstanding commitment to supporting older adults living with dementia and their families throughout South Santa Barbara County. The honor arrives during a particularly meaningful year, as the organization celebrates 50 years of service to the community, marking five decades of compassionate care, connection, and support.

Manager from Sutter Health, Rebecca Hammel, presented the award to Friendship Center Executive Director Kathryn Westland. Westland accepted the award on behalf of Friendship Center and delivered a heartfelt speech that resonated deeply with attendees. Speaking candidly about the impact dementia has on countless families, she acknowledged the challenges that accompany dementia while emphasizing the humanity that remains within every individual living with dementia.

“Dementia is mostly terrible, but notice I said mostly terrible,” Westland shared. “The person living with dementia is still that person. They’re still the love of your life, your precious grandfather or your beautiful mom. Friendship center’s purpose is to remind you of that and remind them of that.”

Her message drew an overwhelming response from the audience, with cheers and applause filling the room as attendees celebrated both the award and the mission behind it. The recognition serves as a testament to the dedication of Friendship Center’s staff, volunteers, board members, donors, and community partners who work together to ensure older adults living with dementia have access to meaningful engagement and support.

As Friendship Center continues its 50th anniversary year, the organization is preparing for its second annual Summer Polo Soirée, taking place on July 17. Guests will enjoy an exciting polo match, light bites, refreshments, and an unforgettable afternoon in support of older adults living with dementia and their caregivers. Proceeds from the event directly benefit Friendship Center’s programs and services.

Tickets for the Summer Polo Soirée are available now at fcsb.org/polo.