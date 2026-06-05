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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A drainage improvement project along Highway 154 between the US 101 interchange and the Hwy 154/192 junction is set to begin Monday, June 8.

Travelers may encounter daytime intermittent reversing lane closures at each drainage location in both directions of westbound and eastbound Highway 154 between post mile 1 to 30.

Travelers are advised to plan accordingly and anticipate possible delays of up to 10 minutes. Use caution when traveling through active work zones and to allow additional travel time when traffic control operations are in effect.

This project will rehabilitate, repair, and replace aging drainage facilities at multiple locations along the Highway 154 corridor. Work includes culvert rehabilitation and replacement, drainage inlet improvements, headwall repairs, erosion control measures, roadway restoration, guardrail improvements, and installation of a new Changeable Message Sign.

The project is expected to be completed in 2027, weather permitting.

The contractor for this approximately $13.4 million project is TSI Engineering, Inc. of North Highlands, California.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/