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While school is out for the summer, the need to feed students does not go away. Santa Barbara Unified is stepping up once again to offer free, nutritious meals to families throughout the community.

The District is setting up at 11 locations throughout the area to offer breakfast and lunch for kids and teens 18 and younger. No registration or cost is required, families can simply stop by.

Please note that all meal sites will be closed on June 19th and July 3rd.2026 Summer Meal Locations & Schedules

Cleveland Elementary (6/22 – 7/31): Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. | Lunch @ 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. | Lunch @ 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Franklin Elementary (6/15 – 8/7): Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. | Lunch @ 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. | Lunch @ 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Harding Elementary (6/22 – 7/31): Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. | Lunch @ 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. | Lunch @ 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monroe Elementary (6/22 – 7/31): Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. | Lunch @ 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. | Lunch @ 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. La Cuesta (6/15 – 7/2): Breakfast @ 8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. | Lunch @ 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Breakfast @ 8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. | Lunch @ 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. La Cumbre (6/22 – 7/17): Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. | Lunch @ 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. | Lunch @ 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. SMHS – San Marcos High School (6/15 – 7/17): Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. | Lunch @ 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. | Lunch @ 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. SBHS – Santa Barbara High School (6/15 – 7/2): Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. | Lunch @ 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast @ 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. | Lunch @ 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Oak Park (6/15 – 8/7): Lunch Only @ 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Lunch Only @ 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Ortega Park (6/15 – 8/7): Lunch Only @ 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Lunch Only @ 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Santa Barbara Public Library (6/15 – 8/7): Lunch Only @ 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Important Information:

On-Site Consumption: In accordance with program guidelines, all meals must be consumed on-site.

In accordance with program guidelines, all meals must be consumed on-site. Adult Meals: Adults may purchase meals on-site ($4.25 for breakfast / $6.50 for lunch).

Those with questions can contact Santa Barbara Unified’s Food Services at 805-963-4338 ext. 6387.