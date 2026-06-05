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SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara flag football community made its presence felt on the statewide stage this past weekend, as 13 teams traveled south to Orange County to compete in the Spring 2026 FNL Tournament of Champions (TOC) on May 30–31.. Representing their city with pride, heart, and elite athleticism, Santa Barbara FNL athletes across boys and girls divisions went toe-to-toe with the best flag football programs from more than 17 cities across California — and delivered a performance that the entire 805 community can celebrate.

With nearly 200 of the state’s top-ranked teams competing across multiple divisions, the FNL TOC is one of the most competitive youth flag football events in California. For Santa Barbara FNL to arrive with 13 teams and walk away with championship titles is a true testament to the dedication of our players, the expertise of our coaches, and the unwavering support of every family who made the trip.

CHAMPIONS & FINALISTS — A HISTORIC WEEKEND

The weekend’s biggest headlines came from our girls’ program, which delivered back-to-back podium finishes:

Girls 1st/2nd Grade — Hawaii Rainbow Warriors | TOC STATE CHAMPIONS

Head Coach Darren Lang and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors put together one of the most dominant performances of the entire tournament, going a perfect 4-0 to claim the Girls 1/2 Division TOC Championship Title. Undefeated. Unstoppable. State Champions. The Rainbow Warriors exemplified everything Santa Barbara FNL stands for — teamwork, determination, and the love of the game. Congratulations Coach Lang and the entire Rainbow Warriors family!

Girls 7th/8th Grade — Baltimore Ravens | TOC FINALISTS

Head Coaches Jaylon Letendre and Amy Oliver guided the Baltimore Ravens on an incredible championship run, ultimately earning the Finalist Title in the highly competitive Girls 7/8 Division. To reach a championship game against some of the best teams in the state is an extraordinary achievement, and these young athletes should wear their medal with enormous pride. An outstanding result, Ravens!

Boys 1st/2nd Grade — Memphis Tigers | SEMI-FINAL CONTENDERS

Head Coach Vaughn Elbek and the Memphis Tigers turned in one of the most exciting runs of the tournament for our boys’ program. These young competitors came out swinging, stringing together three consecutive wins against Desert Sands, Long Beach, and Los Angeles to battle their way into the Semi-Final Consolidation game — an incredible feat for any team, let alone our 1st and 2nd graders competing against the best in the state. In a hard-fought final matchup, the Tigers faced a tough Texas A&M squad out of Glendale, CA and ultimately fell in a spirited contest that came down to the wire. Reaching that fourth game of the day is something every Tiger, coach, and family should be incredibly proud of. The heart, hustle, and fight this team showed is exactly what Santa Barbara FNL is all about. We’ll see you back on that field, Tigers!