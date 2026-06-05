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ORANGE, Calif., June 3, 2026 — The world’s largest soccer matches kick off in Los Angeles this month, and the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is ready to move fans across Southern California in style. With games beginning June 12 at Los Angeles Stadium, here’s everything riders need to know before they board.

Book Your Seat Now — Reservations Are Required

Starting June 11, all Pacific Surfliner trains require a reservation through July 19. With higher ridership expected on match days, booking early is the best way to guarantee your preferred departure. Tickets are available now at PacificSurfliner.com.

We’ve Added Trains to Get You Home

Late nights after a big match just got easier. Pacific Surfliner has added late-night departures from Los Angeles on key match dates — June 12, 13, 15, and 25 — so fans can stay for the last whistle and still make it home the same night. On select match days, trains will depart later from Union Station to serve riders heading both southbound to San Diego and northbound to Santa Barbara.

New Stops for the Final Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone Weekend

On July 18 and 19, Pacific Surfliner trains will make an additional stop at Burbank Downtown station, putting fans directly at the doorstep of the Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone event to close out the tournament in style.

Getting to Los Angeles Is Simple

Ride Pacific Surfliner into Los Angeles Union Station, then connect to LA Metro’s World Cup direct service to Los Angeles Stadium — just $1.75 each way, with service starting up to four hours before kickoff and running 90 minutes after the final whistle. No parking. No traffic. No stress.

Union Station Is a Destination This Month, Too

Even if you don’t have a match ticket, the Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone at Union Station runs June 25–28 from 10 AM to 9 PM — and Pacific Surfliner drops you right there. Live screenings, watch parties, and fan events are also accessible by train throughout the corridor, including spots near Anaheim, San Diego’s Santa Fe Depot, and Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

Save 20% on Your Fare

Now through July 15, riders can save 20% on Coach and Business Class fares to and from Los Angeles, thanks to our partnership with the LA Tourism and Convention Board. Book at PacificSurfliner.com/soccer2026 before seats fill up.

A few things to plan around: Codeshare and Rail 2 Rail services will be suspended on select high-demand dates (June 11–15, 18, 21, 25–28; July 2, 10, 18–19). Commuters and regular riders can view our FAQ for more details.

“This is one of the most premier events Southern California has seen in a long time, and we want every fan — whether they’re coming from San Diego, Orange County, or the Central Coast — to have a great experience from the moment they step on the train,” said Jason Jewell, LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency Managing Director.

For full details on match day schedules, station connections, and the 20% fare discount, visit PacificSurfliner.com/soccer2026.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the second busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority overseeing the management of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. Comprised of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor, the Agency strives to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on-time performance, operational flexibility and safety along its service area. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit the LOSSAN website.