When UCSB announced it would host the Austrian National Soccer Team for FIFA World Cup training, preparations for the team’s arrival relied on a unique tool that has transformed the university’s athletic operations.

“Turf Tank became one of our most valuable tools when I started working at UC Santa Barbara—we became coworkers!” said Jayson Simpson, assistant athletic director for events, facilities, and project operations at UCSB.

Dubbed the “first-ever autonomous, GPS-guided line-marking robot” by its maker, Turf Tank ApS, the device has been part of UCSB Athletics since the fall of 2024, the same year Simpson joined the department. About the size of a microwave and controlled via tablet, the robot paints logos, lines, and numbers on athletic fields with minimal manual input.

According to the company, labor that once required two to three people and several hours to complete takes the Turf Tank about 23 minutes. “It has definitely saved me so much time,” Simpson said. “Sometimes I have to paint six fields in a day. It’s still a long process, but this thing does it perfectly every time. It gives me time to focus on my other responsibilities.”

Working alongside UCSB students, Simpson appreciates how independent and reliable the robot is. “I know that the students and the Turf Tank are going to get the job done. It’s definitely made a skilled trade a lot simpler thanks to the Turf Tank.”

Turf Tank’s abilities range from soccer fields to ballparks. UCSB uses the robot year-round on soccer, baseball, and softball fields, according to Simpson. It also handled preparations for the international friendly match between the U.S. Women’s National Team and Chile hosted at UCSB’s Harder Stadium earlier this year.

Additionally, the device can paint more than just lines. Simpson said the robot’s ability to paint logos and special designs makes it a vital resource for the university. Its capabilities are highlighted during special events like Senior Night, when the university can recognize senior athletes by painting their jersey numbers on the field.

Described by the company as “an eco- and environmentally friendly” device, Turf Tank uses rechargeable batteries and reportedly consumes less paint than other machines. The setup process is also simple. “The setup only takes about 10 minutes, and then it’s good to go,” Simpson said.

Simpson first learned about Turf Tank while he was in college. “I first heard of Turf Tank when I was a student, and it’s incredible to see so many other schools getting these things because it’s really taking over,” Simpson said. “Everyone sees how reliable and time-saving Turf Tank is, and they continue to buy them.”

Before Turf Tank, the department either hired outside help or painted the fields themselves, a process Simpson described as tedious and time-consuming. “We’re also relying on a steady hand and avoiding human error,” he said.

With the help of Turf Tank, Simpson said the quality of the lines has improved significantly. However, the robot still has limitations and occasionally creates minor discrepancies. “The robot is not perfect,” Simpson said. “That’s due to uneven ground, but if you compare the lines, they’re much better than human-painted lines because hand-painted lines can be skewed.”

Named one of Time magazine’s Best Inventions of 2024, Turf Tank has gained national attention. “Every single visiting college team that sees it is absolutely amazed,” Simpson said. “Some schools have never seen this technology!”