Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 8, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has announced the return of the annual concert series, Concerts in the Park. The free, family-friendly summer tradition has brought large crowds and a range of musical entertainment to Chase Palm Park since its inception in 2000.

Concerts will take place at the Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park on Thursdays in July from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The community is invited to bring blankets, chairs, and picnics to enjoy an evening of free music along Cabrillo Boulevard.

2026 Concerts in the Park Schedule

July 2 – The New Vibe (Funk with a hip hop twist)

July 9 – Jason Libs and The Liberation (Rock from the ‘70s to today)

July 16 – The Mighty Cash Cats (Johnny Cash hits and country classics)

July 23 – Spencer the Gardener (Eclectic mix of pop and surf rock)

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park (236 East Cabrillo Boulevard)

Event Info

The free concert series is hosted in partnership with the PARC Foundation. More information about Concerts in the Park can be found at Concerts in the Park(SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Concerts).