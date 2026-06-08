You are lying. You have claimed, without presenting any evidence, that the California elections were rigged.

Mr. President, I worked on Election Day from 5:45 a.m. until 9:20 p.m. with five of my dedicated neighbors to ensure that about 500 of our neighbors in our district were able to exercise our right to vote. I watched as my colleagues took the time to help an elderly couple register and vote for the first time and again stop the flow a bit to help a score of 18-year-olds register and vote for the first time. My neighbors brought in their young children from Washington and McKinley elementary schools to watch the process and take the time and responsibility to vote. Folks from Domino’s pizza next to the polling station at Holy Cross Church came during their breaks. Five-hundred people used the Ballot Marking Device or Paper Ballots or brought in their mail ballots to assure their delivery. A couple drove up in their electric Rivian, Augie came in his cherried-out low rider. Young and old, all stopped their day to vote.

My five cohorts and I had two 30-minute meal breaks — I napped in my car — and two 10-minute breaks during the 15 hours. I returned home that night with no dinner, exhausted and went right to bed.

This past weekend I listened to you on Meet the Press describe the California elections as rigged and fraudulent. Mr. President, you are lying.

The pay is terrible, the hours are worse and it is the best 15 hours (plus training) I have spent in a long time. It was a privilege.

(Note—should you desire to be a poll worker, contact https://www.countyofsb.org/1006/Election-Officer-Information)