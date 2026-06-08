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SANTA BARBARA, Calif (June 8, 2026) — June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, celebrating those who help ensure blood is available for every patient who needs it. While the spotlight shines brightly on this day, Vitalant reminds communities that the need for blood is constant, as is the gratitude for those who donate. The nonprofit blood provider calls on all who are eligible to join the lifesaving cause and give blood.



David Hernandez is a regular donor, who once was on the receiving end of lifesaving transfusions. In 2003, David was diagnosed with stage three testicular cancer that had spread throughout his body. He received 13 units of blood that helped him continue chemotherapy treatments and beat the disease. David is now a dad and a registered nurse.

“From 13 different strangers who volunteered, those 13 donors really saved my life,” David said. “It’s made me passionate about blood donation, so much so, I’m at five gallons myself.”

Vitalant is thanking donors all through June with a special gift. Those who use code JUNEGIFT-2026-V when scheduling an appointment will get a $15 Donor Rewards gift card when they donate in June*. Make an appointment at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Blood donors of every blood type are vital to supplying hospitals and their patients. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs a transfusion. Type O and platelets are especially needed since type O is compatible with the most patients. Platelets often help cancer patients and others whose blood does not clot properly, but must be used within a week of donation.

Select Upcoming Blood Drives in Santa Barbara County

Friday, June 22, Santa Maria, Santa Maria Elks Lodge, 2:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Monday, June 15, Santa Barbara, Community Environmental Council, 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 19, Buellton, Albertson’s, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

These are just a few of the over two dozen community blood drives held each week. Donors can also give at the Vitalant Santa Barbara donation center at 4213 State Street, or in Santa Maria at 1770 S. Broadway.

About Vitalant

Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent) is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.