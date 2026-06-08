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Ellwood Mesa, with additional work scheduled to continue in other key open space areas including Lake Los Carneros, as well as along Fowler Road and near Old San Jose Creek. These locations were selected to support existing ecosystems and enhance connectivity between natural areas.

The mitigation plan includes the installation of more than 3,600 native trees and plants across approximately four acres. Species such as Western Sycamore, Black Cottonwood, Coast Live Oak, and native willows—along with a variety of shrubs, grasses, and flowering plants—have been selected to support pollinators, improve soil health, and strengthen local ecosystems.

As work begins, community members may notice crews in open space areas clearing designated planting zones and installing vegetation, irrigation systems, and temporary fencing. Newly planted areas may initially appear sparse but will fill in overtime as plants become established. Ongoing maintenance and monitoring will support long-term success.

Planting is anticipated to be completed by late fall 2026.

These mitigation efforts reflect the City’s commitment to preserving and enhancing natural open spaces while delivering critical infrastructure improvements.

For more information, visit:

http://www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect

connect@CityofGoleta.gov