Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Planet Protectors, Santa Barbara’s community-powered plastic film recycling nonprofit, has outgrown its home behind Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners.

Since 2018, Ablitt’s has provided the space that allowed Planet Protectors to grow from a small volunteer effort into a successful, impactful film plastic recycling program. Thanks to this program more than 70,000 pounds of plastic has been recycled! Today, thousands of local residents, dozens of community partners, and a dedicated team of volunteers work to divert hard-to-recycle plastic film from the landfill and into new products, like Trex decking materials.

Now Planet Protectors is ready for its next chapter.

The organization is seeking a new home that can accommodate expanded operations. This includes collection, baling, and storage operations. With the right space, Planet Protectors could increase its capacity to recycle more than 40,000 pounds of plastic film annually—the equivalent of roughly 3.3 million plastic grocery bags. A larger facility would also allow the nonprofit to expand community education programs, support additional business partners, increase volunteer opportunities, and serve as a model that other communities can replicate.

Planet Protectors continues to work toward a future where less plastic ends up in landfills, waterways, and the environment. As a result, Planet Protectors is recognized as an environmental partner of 1% for the Planet.

The organization is currently seeking 500-1000 square feet of donated, low-cost, or partnership-based industrial, warehouse, utility, or commercial space within the Santa Barbara area. This area could be used to dramatically expand local recycling efforts.

“Expansion has always been the goal,” said Sasha Ablitt of Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners. “We want to do more–divert more, recycle more, prevent more pollution–but we need the community’s support.”

What started as an effort to recycle the plastic generated by a dry-cleaning business is now a community-powered movement. With the community’s help, the next phase of that movement can begin. To ensure Santa Barbara’s plastic is diverted from our environment and sustainably recycled, we need your help to secure a new home.If you know of a potential space, property owner, business partner, or organization that may be able to help, email Planet Protectors at admin@planetprotectorssb.org. They are counting on you!