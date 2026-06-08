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SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 8, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara’s Sustainability & Resilience Department is excited to announce its second annual Community Yard Sale and invites the community to participate on Saturday, June 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This Citywide event is designed to reduce waste, promote reuse, and give new life to gently used items that might otherwise end up in the landfill.

Community Yard Sale

Saturday, June 13, 2026

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

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Yard sales are hosted by community members across the City, locals and visitors alike can explore a wide variety of secondhand goods. Shoppers can plan their route using our interactive online map of participating locations or keep an eye out for yard signs all around town.

“This event gives community members a simple way to declutter, reduce waste, and connect with neighbors,” said Julie Lawrence, Clean Community Manager. “Last year, more than 100 households participated, keeping usable items in circulation and out of the landfill.”

For more information and to view the online map of participants, visit Community Yard Sale (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/YardSale).