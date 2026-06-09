Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA (June 8, 2026) – California Wine Festival returns to its coastal hometown of Santa Barbara for two unforgettable days of wine, gourmet bites and oceanfront celebration on Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, 2026. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, the beloved summer tradition brings together wine lovers, culinary enthusiasts and weekend travelers for elevated tastings, live music and quintessential California coastal experiences. Guests can enjoy wines from acclaimed producers including Alma Rosa, Aperture Cellars, Brick Barn Wine Estate, Caymus Vineyards, Cakebread Cellars, Trefethen Family Vineyards, Williams Selyem and dozens more from California’s premier wine regions.

“Santa Barbara will always hold a special place in our hearts because it’s where the California Wine Festival began,” said Emily Kaufmann. “There’s nothing quite like enjoying California wines just steps from the ocean surrounded by incredible food, music and community.”

Festival Events

Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting

Friday, July 17 | 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Plaza Del Sol, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort

633 E. Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA

The weekend begins with the elegant Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting hosted at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort’s breathtaking Plaza Del Sol. Guests will be welcomed with a sparkling wine reception under the stars before sampling rare and reserve-level wines from premier California wine regions including Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Paso Robles and Santa Barbara County.

Guests enjoy gourmet appetizers from top local chefs, artisan cheeses, fresh fruits, olive oils and more while live music creates a relaxed and sophisticated atmosphere throughout the evening.

Beachside Wine Festival

Saturday, July 18 | 1 – 4:15 p.m. (VIP Entry at 12 p.m.)

Chase Palm Park

236 E. Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA

The signature Beachside Wine Festival transforms Santa Barbara’s scenic waterfront into a vibrant tasting experience featuring hundreds of California wines, regional craft brews and gourmet food offerings from celebrated chefs and food artisans.

Festivalgoers can sample gourmet appetizers, chocolates, breads, olive oils, seafood specialties and more while enjoying live music overlooking the ocean. Guests can also experience the fan-favorite “Best Tri-Tip in the 805” BBQ Competition, where attendees vote for their favorite local BBQ team throughout the afternoon.

VIP ticket holders receive early entry and access to the exclusive VIP Pavilion featuring elevated food and wine pairings, premium seating and curated tasting experiences.

Festival Highlights & Features

Festival Sponsors Include: Andy Gump, BMW, Brick Barn Wine Estate, High Flyer Wines & Priest Ranch, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, Lifetime Remodeling, Lloyd Cellars, Pacific Surfliner, Renewal by Andersen, System Pavers, The Point Market, Traeger and WDT Wealth Partners, UBS Financial Services Inc.

Food & Beverage Partners Include: aficio22, Aquamar, The Knock, Buena Onda Empanadas, Butterfly Brittles, CHZ GUY/Coastal Specialty Foods, Costa Kitchen & Bar, Crepería El Chisme, Doms Taverna, Finch & Fork, Gino Angelini Foods, Goufrais Southern California – Cocoa Confection, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, Marisella, Montecito Gourmet Wine & Coffee, p.o.p. candy co., Rhino’s Glazed Almonds, Santa Barbara WoodFire Catering, SB Craft Jerky, SiSi Cakes and The Blue Owl.

Participating Wineries Include: Adobe Road Winery, Akash Winery & Vineyards, Alma Rosa Winery, Aperture Cellars, Bernadus Winery, Bezel from the Cakebread Family, Brick Barn Wine Estate, Burtech Family Vineyard, Cakebread Cellars, Caymus Vineyards, Cuvaison, Double Bond Wines, EHRET Winery, Foley Family Wines & Spirits, High Flyer Wines, Kiler Canyon Vineyard, La Lieff Wines, Lloyd Cellars, Macchia, Malibu Wine Company, Michael Pozzan Winery, Mizel Estate Wines, Prescription Vineyards, Priest Ranch, Rombauer Vineyards, Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance, Shale Oak Winery, Terra Amata Vineyards, The Vinho, Trefethen Family Vineyards, Turning Tide Wines, Vincent Vineyards, Williams Selyem and Ysidro Sake Spritz.

VIP Pavilion Featured Purveyors: The Blue Owl, Buena Onda Empanadas, Doms Taverna, Finch & Fork and Vibe Caviar.

Best Tri-Tip in the 805 BBQ Competition: Sponsored by Traeger, the fan-favorite BBQ competition invites guests to sample tri-tip from some of the Central Coast’s top pitmasters and vote for their favorite throughout the afternoon. Participating competitors include Convivo, Costa Kitchen & Bar, Craft Wood Fired Catering, Mac’s Tip Smokehouse, Meraz Catering, Oak and Fire and Santa Barbara WoodFire Catering.

Special Features: The 2026 California Wine Festival Santa Barbara benefits the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County , helping support its mission of providing nutritious food and resources to individuals and families throughout the region.



California Wine Festival is a 21+ event. Tickets include all wine and food samples plus an 18 oz keepsake wine glass. For tickets and additional information, please visit CaliforniaWineFestival.com.

About California Wine Festival

California Wine Festival celebrates the fine wines and culinary offerings of California. Founded in 2004 in Santa Barbara, the nationally recognized event series has grown into one of the largest outdoor wine festivals in the state, showcasing California’s wineries, chefs, coastal destinations and lifestyle experiences. Committed to sustainability, 90% of festival waste was diverted from landfills in 2025. California Wine Festival has also helped raise awareness and funds for charitable organizations throughout the state including the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Surfrider Foundation, Golden Rule Charity and more.