Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 3, 2026 — Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24) was honored on June 1 by the CenCal Health Board of Directors with an official resolution recognizing his leadership and advocacy on behalf of Medi-Cal beneficiaries, providers, and communities across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The resolution was presented by Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, alongside Marina Owen, Chief Executive Officer of CenCal Health, and CenCal Health Board Chair Sue Andersen, President & CEO of Dignity Health on the Central Coast.

This recognition comes as federal and state health care policies, including Medicaid funding, eligibility requirements and coverage policies, continue to shape access to publicly funded health coverage.

“We recognize and celebrate Congressman Salud Carbajal, not only as a member of Congress but as a longtime champion for health and wellness on the Central Coast,” said Owen in her opening remarks. Addressing the Congressman directly, Owen continued, “Your relationship with CenCal Health didn’t begin in Washington, D.C. but began here locally in 2005 as a member of our Board of Directors. This resolution speaks to how long you have been advocating for healthcare access on the Central Coast.”

CenCal Health’s 13-member Board of Directors is composed of community leaders representing physicians, hospitals, plan members, other healthcare providers, local government, and business. The organization administers the Medi-Cal program in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, providing access to care for more than 230,000 residents through a broad network of local providers.

The resolution was presented to Congressman Carbajal by Supervisor Hartmann, who also serves on the CenCal Health Board of Directors.

“In Spanish, what does ‘salud’ mean? It means ‘health.’ If ever a person’s name reflected their life, it is this man,” said Hartmann. “From his first days in public service with Santa Barbara Public Health, to the Board of Supervisors, to the halls of Congress—Salud Carbajal has devoted himself to the health and well-being of the people of the Central Coast.”

Congressman Carbajal represents California’s Central Coast, including all of Santa Barbara County and portions of San Luis Obispo County. First elected in 2016, he has focused on expanding economic opportunity, protecting the environment, and lowering costs for local families.

A senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Carbajal helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, delivering more than $1 billion for projects across the Central Coast. His work has also secured more than $50 million in federal funding for regional priorities, including health care, public safety, and community services. In addition, he supported federal legislation such as the American Rescue Plan Act, which increased Medicaid funding to help states maintain coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before serving in Congress, Carbajal spent 12 years on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. A University of California, Santa Barbara graduate, Marine Corps Reserve veteran, and longtime Central Coast resident, he has dedicated his career to improving the health, safety, and prosperity of communities throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

At the presentation, Carbajal said, “I’m deeply honored. And together, we’ll continue to fight and work to help those who are most vulnerable, those who need a hand up. So that they too, and their families can live up to their potential and contribute to our country and live that American dream.”

For more information about CenCal Health, visit https://www.cencalhealth.org.

About CenCal Health

CenCal Health is the local Medi-Cal health plan that partners with over 1,800 physicians, plus hospitals, clinics and other providers in delivering health care services to more than 230,000 members in its two-county service area – one in three residents of Santa Barbara County and one in four residents of San Luis Obispo County. Marking four decades of serving the most vulnerable, CenCal Health prioritizes cultivating community partnerships; advancing quality and health equity; expanding its service role and reach in the community; and organizing for impact and effectiveness. With a vision to be a trusted leader in advancing health equity so that the communities we serve thrive and achieve optimal health, CenCal Health invites the public to review its annual Community Report at cencalcr.org.