Dr. Nicole Moayeri, Medical Director of Cottage Health’s Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Brings World-Class Care to the Central Coast and Beyond

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SANTA BARBARA, CA—June 8, 2026 — N. Nicole Moayeri, MD, Medical Director of Cottage Health’s Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, brings a bold vision to one of medicine’s most complex and rapidly evolving fields: world-class neurological care delivered to patients right here in our community.

Dr. Moayeri had a keen sense of her path early in her education when she was fascinated by the brain and its functions. Over the years she turned that childhood dream into reality.

Today, Dr. Moayeri is a widely recognized expert, a board-certified neurosurgeon (Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, FAANS) with more than 25 years of experience in treating complex brain, spine and nervous system conditions. She earned her medical degree from Stanford University School of Medicine and completed her neurosurgery residency at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School.

At Cottage Health, Dr. Moayeri’s team is backed by resources that include Cottage’s comprehensive stroke, brain tumor and epilepsy program certifications, intraoperative MRI and minimally invasive laser ablation therapy. This expert team and depth of resources combine to offer the level of care patients would expect in a major urban center, but it’s all right here in Santa Barbara.

“For patients and families facing a neurologic diagnosis, having access to advanced, coordinated care close to home can make an extraordinary difference,” said Dr. Moayeri. “I’m honored to help lead the continued growth of neuroscience care at Cottage Health and support the teams providing this highly specialized care.”

Along with her leadership roles at Cottage Health – Medical Director of Cottage Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute and Medical Director of Cottage Neurosurgical Oncology – Dr. Moayeri’s work extends beyond care delivery. She is active in research collaborations with UCSB and industry partners, supporting advances to help shape the future of neuroscience care and make this care more accessible to patients throughout the region.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,833 inpatient admissions, 93,281 emergency department visits and 1,971 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive strokecenter. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.