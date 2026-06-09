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SANTA MARIA, Calif. — CASA of Santa Barbara County announced today that Executive Director Kim Colby Davis has been appointed to serve on the 2026 National Leadership Council of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children.

The National Leadership Council is composed of selected leaders from across the country who help represent the interests and perspectives of local CASA/GAL programs and ensure those voices are elevated to National CASA/GAL leadership and its Board of Trustees. Council members work throughout the year to strengthen collaboration across the national network and help advance the CASA/GAL mission on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Davis was selected to serve on the 2026 National Leadership Council, which begins its work in June. The council serves as a working body that strengthens connections across the CASA/GAL network while fostering collaboration and accountability in advancing the organization’s mission and vision.

Davis has served as Executive Director of CASA of Santa Barbara County since 2009. During her leadership, the organization has grown from serving approximately 125 children annually to serving more than 500 children each year, making it one of California’s largest CASA programs and one of the highest-serving programs in the state. Today, CASA of Santa Barbara County provides advocacy to approximately 85 percent of the children in Santa Barbara County who are eligible for CASA services.

In 2023, Davis was recognized by the National CASA/GAL Association as Program Director of the Year, one of the organization’s highest national honors.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve on the National Leadership Council,” said Davis. “CASA programs across the country face many of the same challenges, but we also have tremendous opportunities to learn from one another. I look forward to bringing the perspective of Santa Barbara County to these conversations and helping strengthen advocacy for children and youth nationwide.”

Heather Ames, Board President for CASA of Santa Barbara County, added, “Kim is a passionate and forward-thinking leader who cares deeply about the children and families CASA serves. One of the things that makes her leadership so special is that she has been in the volunteers’ shoes herself. Having dedicated more than 20 years to CASA, she brings a unique perspective, genuine empathy, and a deep understanding of the organization’s mission. Her leadership, experience, and unwavering commitment to advocacy make her an outstanding addition to the National CASA/GAL Leadership Council.”

The National CASA/GAL Association supports a network of nearly 1,000 state and local CASA/GAL programs across the United States. Through the National Leadership Council, local program leaders help inform national priorities and strengthen collaboration across the network to improve outcomes for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

CASA of Santa Barbara County currently serves children and youth involved in the dependency court system throughout Santa Barbara County. Through the support of trained volunteers and professional advocacy staff, the organization works to amplify each child’s voice and help ensure their best interests remain at the center of important decisions affecting their lives.

About CASA of Santa Barbara County

CASA of Santa Barbara County recruits, trains, and supports community volunteers who advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Appointed by the Juvenile Court, CASA volunteers work one-on-one with children in foster care, helping ensure they have access to safe, permanent, and nurturing homes. The organization currently serves more than 500 children and youth throughout Santa Barbara County each year. For more information, visit http://www.sbcasa.org.

CASA of Santa Barbara County is a member of the National CASA/GAL Association.