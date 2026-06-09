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Santa Barbara — ShelterBox USA is responding in the Philippines after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the island of Mindanao. The disaster relief agency has a lengthy record of effective responses in the Philippines and emergency supplies pre-positioned in Cebu. ShelterBox is preparing to support 15 thousand people with shelter aid and other essentials.

* ShelterBox USA Vice President Matt Saxton is at the ShelterBox warehouse in Cebu, Philippines and will be available for interviews beginning at 4 p.m. Pacific Time Tuesday.

* ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray, who has responded in the Philippines before, is now available for interviews from California.

In the 2025 Cebu earthquake ShelterBox provided people with emergency shelter supplies to improve their immediate temporary living conditions - tarpaulins, shelter repair kits, solar lights, mosquito nets, and blankets. ShelterBox also handed out cash enabling participants to address specific shelter needs.

“Having witnessed the aftermath of major typhoons and earthquakes in the Philippines, I know that the loss of a home is often one of the most devastating consequences a family can face,” said Kerri Murray, President of ShelterBox USA. “ShelterBox has worked in the Philippines for many years and maintains an operational hub and prepositioned emergency shelter supplies in-country, enabling us to respond rapidly when disasters occur.”

ShelterBox has responded in the Philippines more than 30 times to tropical storms, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and conflict. Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which sits on the geologically unstable Pacific Ring of Fire. Last September, a magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck the central Visayas region, killing more than 70 people. Days later another eight people were killed when two powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Davao Oriental in Mindanao.

Since its founding in 2000, ShelterBox has provided emergency shelter and life-saving aid to more than three million people across 100 countries. The charity holds a 100% rating on Charity Navigator and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize three times, including in 2025, for its work in the world’s worst disaster and conflict zones.

To learn more or donate, visit http://www.shelterboxusa.org