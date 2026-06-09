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Brett Piersma | Credit: Courtesy

Bethany Harkrider, Ph.D. | Credit: Courtesy

Elisabeth Fowler | Credit: Courtesy

Michael Mongold | Credit: Courtesy

Kirk Gilbert, MD | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA— The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Trustees: Kirk Gilbert, M.D., Michael Mongold, Bethany Harkrider, Ph.D., and Brett Piersma. The Museum also proudly recognizes Elisabeth Fowler with honorary trustee status in appreciation of her extraordinary leadership and service.



“These individuals bring a remarkable breadth of expertise and a shared commitment to advancing science education and environmental stewardship,” said Board Chair Matt Adams. “We are honored to welcome them and grateful for Elisabeth Fowler’s enduring impact on the Museum.”



Kirk Gilbert, M.D.

Dr. Kirk Gilbert brings decades of service in healthcare and the Santa Barbara community. After a 37-year career in family medicine, he has continued his commitment to education and outreach through volunteer work at the Museum since 2019, including as an educator and in the Sprague Butterfly Pavilion. He is also an active board member of Hillside House and supports numerous local nonprofits.



Michael Mongold

Michael Mongold serves as Vice President of Information Security, Chief Information Security Officer, and Data Protection Officer at Deckers Brands. With more than 25 years of experience, he has led global cybersecurity and privacy programs across multiple industries. He is also a TEDx speaker and active in professional and community organizations. His most recent nonprofit engagement was nearly a decade of service on the board of TV Santa Barbara.



Bethany Harkrider, Ph.D.

Dr. Bethany Harkrider offers a multidisciplinary background spanning materials chemistry, the chemical industry, and scientific data services. Her career includes roles at BASF chemical company and Chemical Abstracts Services (CAS) supporting innovation and data-driven solutions. She earned her Ph.D. in Inorganic & Materials Chemistry from UC Santa Barbara. Currently, Bethany is a mom, community volunteer, and active philanthropist.



Brett Piersma

Brett Piersma is a Partner in the Estate Planning Group at Mullen & Henzell. He previously taught Advanced Placement history courses and coached Mock Trial at Santa Ynez High School before earning his law degree from the College of William & Mary, where he was active in Moot Court and legal publications.



Elisabeth Fowler

Elisabeth Fowler is recognized as an honorary trustee following more than a decade of distinguished leadership. Since joining the Board in 2008, she served as Board Chair and helped guide major initiatives including the Centennial Campaign, which raised $18.4 million. She also chaired four galas that raised $1.3 million for education programs.

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History connects people to nature for the betterment of both, drawing on collections that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Central Coast and beyond. Founded in 1916, the Museum is a private nonprofit supported in part by philanthropy, membership, and visitors. Members visit free. For more information, visit sbnature.org.