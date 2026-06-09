Santa Barbara is now weeks away from a final vote on a permanent Rent Stabilization Ordinance. The City Council moves toward an adoption date later this summer with a framework already taking shape: a cap set at 60 percent of CPI or 3 percent, whichever is lower, a rental registry, and coverage reaching an estimated 13,000 to 15,000 units. Tenant advocates at the Santa Barbara Tenants Union and CAUSE are calling it “a truly generational effort.” Property owners have already filed a legal challenge against the temporary rent freeze that preceded it.

Both sides are fighting hard. And yet neither side is asking the question that matters most: Will any of this keep a nurse, a teacher, or a hotel worker living in Santa Barbara?

The honest answer is no. And we should say so clearly before the city invests another year enforcing an ordinance that doesn’t touch the underlying problem.

Rent stabilization governs the rate at which housing costs rise. It does not close the gap between what essential workers earn and what Santa Barbara housing already costs. That gap is not new, and it is not marginal. It is structural. A healthcare aide, an elementary school teacher, or a restaurant manager in this city does not fail to qualify for local housing because rents rose 4 percent last year instead of 3. They fail to qualify because the gap has been compounding for decades — and no rent ordinance closes it.

The City’s own Housing Element confirms the scale. Median gross rent has reached $2,413 per month. The Housing Authority’s entire workforce portfolio serves just 250 households citywide. A cap on future increases helps current tenants avoid displacement. It does nothing for the workers who left five years ago — or the ones who can’t afford to move here today.

The litigation from property owners was predictable. California’s Costa-Hawkins law places real limits on what local ordinances can impose on existing rentals, and California courts have repeatedly redirected broad rent control efforts into years of legal proceedings. The energy Santa Barbara spends defending the Rent Stabilization Ordinance in court is energy not spent building something proven to work.

Compounding the problem is a rental market increasingly shaped by investment priorities rather than community ones. Santa Barbara County’s investor ownership rate sits at 21 percent — and whether those investors are large corporations or local LLCs, properties optimized for financial return are rarely made available to the workforce this city needs to retain. Governor Newsom moved in January to crack down on corporate landlords, and AB 1240 is currently moving through the Legislature. Santa Barbara shouldn’t wait for Sacramento to act on its behalf.

Other cities have already built the solution. Truckee’s Lease to Locals program has converted 252 homes into long-term rentals, housing 626 local residents — at an average rent of $2,561 per month against a market rate of $4,941. Property owners receive voluntary grants of $2,000 to $18,000. No ordinance. No litigation. No ballot measure. The program works because it makes housing local workers financially rational for owners, rather than compelling it by force.

The California Statewide Community Development Authority has converted more than 7,700 existing apartment units into workforce housing statewide — not by building new units, but by acquiring buildings that already exist and capping rents at levels accessible to households earning 80 to 120 percent of AMI. Cities bear no subsidy cost.

Even Cottage Hospital has acted — offering a workforce housing bonus with geographic restrictions, a private sector acknowledgment that this is already a healthcare delivery problem.

The Rent Stabilization Ordinance and a real program are not mutually exclusive. To be clear: this is not an argument against tenant protections. The Santa Barbara Tenants Union and CAUSE are right that displacement is real, that working families are being priced out, and that local government has an obligation to act. The question is not whether to act — it is whether the Rent Stabilization Ordinance alone constitutes action sufficient to the scale of the problem.

A subsidy framework — directed at workers, property owners, or both — distributes the cost of housing stability across employers, property owners, and government rather than concentrating it entirely on landlords. It reaches the workers who need help now, not only a future class of tenants protected from future increases. The rental registry the city is building to administer the Rent Stabilization Ordinance could be the foundation for exactly this kind of targeted program.

Teachers, nurses, hotel staff, and restaurant workers do not commute from Ventura and Lompoc because they prefer it. They commute because we have made it structurally impossible to live here on what we pay them. That is a community infrastructure failure — and it demands a community infrastructure solution.

Pass the Rent Stabilization Ordinance if the votes are there. But don’t let it become a substitute for the program Santa Barbara actually needs. The models exist. The data is available. The July vote can begin a real strategy — or end the conversation. Santa Barbara can’t afford the latter.

What should we be building to serve our community long term?