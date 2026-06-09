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[Santa Barbara & Ventura Counties, CA] — Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) has released its 2025 Impact Report, celebrating 35 years of helping women build financial independence, launch businesses, strengthen families, and contribute to thriving local economies across the region.

The report highlights a year of growth and innovation as more women turned to WEV’s programs and services to pursue economic opportunity and financial stability. Through business advising, training, and financial empowerment programs, WEV continues to support women at every stage of their economic journey.

Among the programs featured in the report is WEV’s Business of Care program, which helps women establish and grow successful home-based childcare businesses while addressing the region’s ongoing childcare shortage. The report also highlights the launch of WEV’s Credit Builder pilot, designed to help participants strengthen their credit, improve financial health, and expand access to future opportunities.

“For 35 years, WEV has invested in the potential of women, knowing that when women thrive, entire communities benefit,” said Nicki Parr, CEO of WEV. “This report demonstrates the power of that investment and the extraordinary impact made possible by our clients, supporters, partners, and community.”

The report shares stories of women who have overcome barriers, built successful businesses, improved their financial well-being, and created opportunities for themselves and their families. It also illustrates the ripple effect of women’s economic empowerment, from job creation and small business growth to increased access to quality childcare and stronger local economies.

As economic challenges continue to affect families throughout the region, WEV remains committed to expanding access to the resources, training, and support women need to achieve long-term financial independence.

The read the full 2025 Impact Report visit this link: https://www.wevonline.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/WEV-2025-Impact-Report.pdf.

About Women’s Economic Ventures

Women’s Economic Ventures is dedicated to the economic empowerment of women — cultivating the power within each woman to realize her dreams, achieve financial independence, and succeed on her own terms. Celebrating 35 years of supporting women in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, WEV provides accessible and culturally appropriate business training, financial education, and access to capital.

Since 1991, WEV has provided business training and advisory services to more than 10,000 people and helped nearly 6,000 local businesses start or expand. WEV has made more than $10 million in small business loans and grants, generating an estimated $598 million in annual sales and sustaining or creating nearly 12,000 local jobs. WEV is a U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Center. To support WEV’s work, visit http://www.wevonline.org/support.