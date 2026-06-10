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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara’s Downtown Club is calling on the community to help fund new computers for the hundreds of local youth who rely on the Club each year for academic support, mentorship, and after-school programs.

Following the success of its inaugural Downtown Club Wine Mixer Gala on May 30, the organization is continuing its fundraising efforts with a focused goal: upgrading the Club’s aging computer lab to better serve students throughout Santa Barbara.

Many Club members depend on the Downtown Club’s computers for homework, school projects, college preparation, job applications, and digital learning opportunities. Club leaders say updated systems are essential to ensuring local youth have access to the technology skills needed to succeed in today’s world.

“When I first took over leadership, this building was nearly empty,” said Mark Alvarado, Executive Director of the Downtown Club. “Today, we serve more than 200 young people every year. The need has grown tremendously, and our kids deserve access to reliable technology that supports their education and future.”

The Downtown Club currently serves more than 200 local youth annually and provides a safe, supportive environment focused on education, emotional well-being, and personal growth.

Community members can help support the computer lab initiative by making a donation online.

To support the Downtown Club’s fundraising campaign, visit:

https://www.boysandgirlssb.org/donate

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, visit:

https://www.boysandgirlssb.org

About the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara provides a safe and supportive environment where young people can learn, grow, and build the skills needed for a successful future through educational, recreational, and mentorship programs serving local youth throughout the community.