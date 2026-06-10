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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara County, Calif., June 8, 2026 – On June 12, C.A.R.E.4Paws expands its Mobile Community Medicine & Spay/Neuter Outreach Program through a new partnership with Farm Supply Company, bringing monthly pet wellness clinics to each of Farm Supply’s five Central Coast locations, from Buellton to Paso Robles. The goal is to increase access to affordable care and connect more pet families with veterinary resources.

The first wellness clinic takes place on Friday, June 12, at Farm Supply’s San Luis Obispo store, followed by a June 18 clinic in Arroyo Grande, July 10 in Buellton, July 23 in Santa Maria and July 30 in Paso Robles.

“Our team is thrilled about this partnership because it strengthens our ability to meet pet families where they are,” says C.A.R.E.4Paws Executive Director and Cofounder Isabelle Gullö. “Our mobile clinics travel throughout the Central Coast, assisting more than 17,000 pets and their families annually, and working with Farm Supply allows us to expand that reach even further. Together, we can help ensure that cost and access never stand in the way of pets receiving essential care.”

On designated clinic days at each location, C.A.R.E.4Paws will provide walk-in wellness services for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including affordable vaccinations, microchips, flea and deworming treatment, and nail trims. While all services are offered at low cost, community members who are able to are encouraged to donate above the suggested fee. This “pay-it-forward model” helps expand access to care for pet families facing financial hardship, says Gullö.

The partnership with Farm Supply also expands awareness of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ broader mobile clinic services, reserved for qualifying low-income pet families. This includes spay/neuter surgeries, medical exams, treatment of ear, eye and skin conditions, wound care, basic bloodwork, dental procedures and other low-cost or subsidized medical services.

“We are proud to collaborate with organizations that support the wellbeing of both animals and the communities we serve,” says Farm Supply Chief Executive Officer Michael Mendes. “This partnership reflects our commitment to helping Central Coast families access the resources they need to care for their pets.”

Farm Supply Company, established in 1950 as a farmer-owned cooperative, serves the Central Coast by providing quality agricultural products, expert advice, and customer-focused service to help its community thrive.

In addition to hosting wellness clinics, Farm Supply locations will serve as pet food donation sites for C.A.R.E.4Paws. Customers are encouraged to donate cat and dog food, which will help support pet families through the nonprofit’s Companion Pet Assistance program. C.A.R.E.4Paws distributes several tons of pet food monthly to families experiencing financial hardship across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

To learn more about C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Pet Wellness Clinics and other resources for families in need, visit care4paws.org/clinicservices or care4paws.org. To learn more about Farm Supply, go to farmsupplycompany.com.