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he North Milpas Streetis one more than 30 CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide hosting family-friendly, interactive events to foster excitement among soccer fans

CVS is proud to be an Official Health and Wellness Partner of U.S. Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League and offer officially licensed FIFA merchandise in our stores.

This summer, to coincide with one of the most watched global sporting events, CVS Pharmacy parking lots in more than 30 cities will serve as family-friendly interactive and one-stop-shop hubs offering competitive fan zones and match day essentials for international soccer fans.

The Soccer Block Parties will feature mini soccer skills training stations, tote bags featuring CVS essentials, product samplings, and more.

Media is invited to tour the event space and interview the local CVS Pharmacy store leader about how CVS is helping communities get game-day ready.

Customers can find a block party near them at CVS.com/BlockParty

WHEN:

Sunday, June 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

CVS Pharmacy Store #10913

336 N Milpas Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103