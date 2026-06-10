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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (June 9, 2026) – Mendocino Farms, the popular Southern California-born fast-casual restaurant chain known for its gourmet sandwiches, creative salads, and chef-driven catering, is celebrating a major company milestone with the opening of its 100th location in Santa Barbara at 3851 State Street, Santa Barbara, California 93105 on Tuesday, June 30. This will be the company’s first store in the city. The highly anticipated opening marks a significant moment in the brand’s continued nationwide expansion while honoring its deep California roots and longstanding connection to the Central Coast.

Known for presenting bold, fresh flavor combinations made with high-quality ingredients—including fresh produce, humanely raised poultry, and cage-free eggs—paired with its signature warm, welcoming hospitality, Mendocino Farms continues to redefine the fast-casual dining experience. Whether guests are grabbing a quick lunch for the office or enjoying a leisurely meal with friends and family, Mendocino Farms creates gathering places where innovative creations transform mealtime and HAPPY is the main ingredient.

Guests are invited to celebrate the grand opening by signing up for an e-club account via the company’s website or app. Guests who select “Santa Barbara” as their favorite location will receive a free entrée with any purchase on Grand Opening Day. As part of the program, guests will also receive surprise-and-delight rewards, exclusive menu sneak peeks, and special offers throughout the year.

In line with Mendocino Farms’ commitment to investing in the communities the brand is a part of, Mendo will partner with local schools, nonprofits, and organizations in and around Santa Barbara to offer 50% back on all fundraisers through September in addition to donating meals to local first responders, medical professionals, and community causes.

“Opening our 100th location in Santa Barbara feels incredibly meaningful for our team because it celebrates both how far we’ve come and where we started,” said Alicia Mowder, CMO of Mendocino Farms. “California is home for Mendo, and Santa Barbara’s vibrant food culture, sense of community, and coastal spirit make it the perfect place to mark this milestone. We’re excited to continue growing while staying true to the hospitality and culinary creativity that have defined us for over 20 years.”

Since opening its first restaurant in Los Angeles in 2005, Mendocino Farms has grown into a nationally recognized fast-casual brand with locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, and Washington. The opening of its 100th location represents more than two decades of growth fueled by chef-inspired innovation, seasonal ingredients, and a commitment to creating memorable guest experiences.

Mendocino Farms guests are invited to enjoy fresh, fun, and bright seasonal flavors with fan-favorites such as the “Not So Fried” Chicken Sandwich, Avocado & Quinoa Superfood Ensalada, and Spicy Curried Couscous. Additionally, limited-time seasonal offerings crafted to celebrate the flavors of summer launched last week, including the return of Mendocino Farms’ much-loved Heirloom BLT and a fresh take on The Seasonal GOAT salad. For workplace gatherings and celebratory moments, Mendocino Farms also offers a wide range of catering options that are fully customizable to fit every need.

The Santa Barbara opening is part of Mendocino Farms’ continued nationwide expansion strategy, with additional locations planned throughout 2026 and beyond as the brand continues introducing new communities to its signature “Eat Happy” experience.

About Mendocino Farms:

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of farm-fresh, chef-crafted sandwiches and salads that celebrate each season’s best flavors. Founded in Southern California in 2005, Mendocino Farms has grown to 90+ locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, and Washington and continues to rapidly expand across the US with each new location inviting guests to “Eat Happy.” Whether guests are grabbing a quick lunch for the office or enjoying a leisurely meal with friends, Mendocino Farms creates gathering places with exceptional hospitality and innovative creations to transform mealtime. For more information, visit MendocinoFarms.com or follow Mendocino Farms on Instagram and Facebook.