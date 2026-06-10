Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County will transition to the newly updated FEMA flood hazard map (also known as FEMA’s Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map) today, replacing all previous versions. While some properties will see reduced requirements under the new maps, many projects will continue to require oversight.

In July 2025, the Board of Supervisors (acting as the Flood Control and Water Conservation District Board) approved updates to the County’s flood hazard maps by incorporating FEMA’s Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps. The County has been applying the preliminary maps alongside FEMA’s current effective maps. On June 10, 2026, FEMA’s new maps will become effective, the older maps will be rescinded, and the County will rely solely on the updated FEMA maps.

Although projects in former Special Flood Hazard Areas may no longer require review, some development still needs Flood Control District oversight. This includes projects near streams or rivers, within building setbacks, inside FEMA’s newly mapped Special Flood Hazard Areas, or in the Repetitive Loss Zone. Larger or more complex projects—such as subdivisions, discretionary permits, or commercial development—must continue to meet standard conditions.

Flooding can occur anywhere. Standard homeowners’ insurance may not cover flood damage, and new National Flood Insurance Program policies require a 30‑day waiting period. For information on flood insurance, visit floodsmart.gov.