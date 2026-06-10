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The City of Santa Barbara’s City Council will conduct a public hearing that may affect your property or neighborhood. Scan the QR code below for more information on this application:
Project Address: 404 Moffett Ave
Assessor’s Parcel Number: 073-450-003
Zoning Designation: A-A-O/C-Z
Application Number: PLN2026-00160
Applicant / Owner: Jessica Metzger / City of Santa Barbara
Hearing Description: Local Coastal Program and Zoning Map Amendment to the zoning map for a portion of Santa Barbara Airport property.
Hearing Date: June, 30 2026, at 2:00 PM (afternoon session)
Hearing Location: City Hall, Council Chamber, 735 Anacapa Street
We Want to Hear From You
The City Council Agenda is available the Thursday before the hearing at City Hall, the Central Library, and online at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP. All reasonable accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities; call the City Administrator’s Office at (805) 564-5305 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Specialized services may require additional time to arrange.
- SPEAK Public comment may be given in person at the meeting. Individual comments are typically limited to three minutes.
- EMAIL Send written comments addressed to City Council via the City Clerk’s Office prior to the meeting: Clerk@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.
- USPS Mail written correspondence addressed to City Council via the City Clerk’s Office, PO Box 1990, Santa Barbara, CA 93102-1990.