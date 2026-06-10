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Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) are introducing legislation to establish strict standards for offshore oil and gas operators and set requirements to hold them responsible for decommissioning and cleanup efforts off our coast – to ensure offshore oil companies that are operating are doing so legally and safely.

“As the Trump administration blatantly attacks environmental protections and renewable energy projects to enrich the fossil fuel industry at the expense of our environment and public health, we must ensure that we are holding Big Oil accountable. This legislation will establish strong safety and environmental guardrails and ensure that oil companies can’t just walk away from decommissioned projects and leave someone else to clean up the mess,” said Senator Schiff.

“California’s coast is not Big Oil’s dumping ground. Offshore operators must meet strong safety and environmental standards — and if they profit from drilling, they should also be responsible for the full cost of cleanup and decommissioning,” said Senator Padilla. “As the Trump Administration rolls back environmental protections and expands offshore drilling, our legislation would ensure oil companies can’t evade accountability, abandon aging infrastructure, or stick California taxpayers and coastal communities with the consequences.”

The legislation, the Offshore Leasing Standards and Accountability Act, sets minimum qualifications for offshore leaseholders, including fitness to operate rules; requires annual reviews of their property by the Department of the Interior; requires disclosure of decommissioning, safety, and environmental records; creates decommissioning escrow accounts; and restricts fossil fuel companies from abandoning wells.

U.S. Representative Dave Min (D-Calif.-47) introduced companion legislation in the House.

The Offshore Leasing Standards and Accountability Act is endorsed by The Center for Biological Diversity, Ocean Conservancy, Oceana, Surfrider Foundation, League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, True Transition, Business Alliance for Protecting the Pacific Coast, and Healthy Gulf.

The full text of the legislation can be found here.