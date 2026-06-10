Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, Calif., June 10, 2026- The City of Carpinteria’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department Aquatics Program is announcing the start of its summer season, offering a range of beach and pool programs for residents and visitors. Whether learning to swim, paddling along the coast, participating in Carp Beach Nights, or enjoying the Community Pool, there are a variety of opportunities to stay active and engaged in Carpinteria this summer.



Carpinteria State Beach Swim Platforms

The City’s Aquatics Team, with assistance from the Public Works Department, installed swim platforms at Carpinteria City Beach on June 1. The platforms will remain in place throughout the summer season and are tentatively scheduled for removal on September 8, following Labor Day weekend.

Beachgoers are reminded to swim only if they are strong and confident swimmers, to follow all lifeguard directions, and to use the swim platforms responsibly.

Carpinteria Beach Nights Launches Tuesdays This Summer

The City is launching Carp Beach Nights, a weekly community event held every Tuesday evening throughout the summer. Check-in begins at 5:45 p.m., with activities starting at 6:00 p.m.

Participants may choose from swim distances of 500 yards, 1,000 yards, or one mile, as well as one- or two-mile beach runs. All activities are conducted under the supervision of City lifeguards. The cost is $15 per participant.



Carpinteria Community Pool Summer Programs

The City’s Community Pool is offering a full schedule of summer aquatics programs for all ages and abilities. Programs include swim lessons, recreational swim, lap swim, aqua aerobics, masters swim, masters water polo, youth swim team, and youth water polo.

Swim lessons are available for children ranging from Parent & Child classes through advanced Level 4 instruction, as well as private lessons for participants seeking individualized instruction. Lessons are designed to help swimmers build confidence, develop water safety skills, and improve swimming technique in a safe and supportive environment.



Beach Recreation and Boathouse Rentals

The City’s beach recreation programs are also in full swing. The City Boathouse, located on Ash Avenue at the beach, will be open Fridays through Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through August 16. Visitors can rent kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and boogie boards, or sign up for kayak, paddleboard, and surf lessons led by City lifeguard instructors.



Beach Accessibility Features

Mobi-mats, which make it easier for individuals using wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and other mobility devices to cross the sand, are available throughout the summer. Beach wheelchairs are also available for public use at the Linden, Holly, and Ash lifeguard towers during staffed hours.

For more information about aquatics programs, swim lessons, beach recreation activities, and registration, visit cityofcarp.co/summerprograms or cityofcarp.co/oceanrec.

Download the Summer Activites Guide and Beach Rental Flyer

Download the Swim Lessons Flyer