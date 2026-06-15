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Lompoc,CA – June – Lompoc, California, along California’s Central Coast, is getting ready to celebrate the 73rd Annual Lompoc Valley Flower Festival, an annual home-town tradition highlighting the Valley’s agricultural heritage with colorful floats, marching bands, equestrian units, drill teams, and more! All floats are designed and constructed by local organizations and feature flowers and/or natural materials.

The Festival returns to Ryon Memorial Park this summer for a four-days on June 25-28, 2026 with a red, white, and blue- themed event celebrating “America in Bloom: 250 Years, It iis a long standing community event honoring the region’s deep roots in the flower-growing industry. With the event’s origin dating back to the 1950s, the Flower Festival acknowledges the area’s agricultural heritage while bringing community members together.

Organized by the nonprofit Lompoc Valley Festival Association, this beloved event offers a mix of activities including a parade featuring flower-adorned floats, carnival attractions, arts and crafts vendors, food booths, and live entertainment. https://explorelompoc.com/event/flower-festival-2026

About Lompoc:

Located on scenic Pacific Coast Highway 1, just 155 miles northwest from Los Angeles with close proximity to Santa Barbara and Solvang, Lompoc takes on a world of its own.

Its valley setting, surrounded by spectacular rolling hills and vineyards, creates an invitation for visitors to detour off the main road, and explore what’s around the bend. Lompoc is

a destination for wine tasting, golf, cycling, hiking, skydiving, birding, and surfing at nearby Jalama Beach. It is home to La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, the

most fully restored and furnished of the 21 California missions, and adjacent to Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Lompoc has 12 hotels to welcome visitors. To discover more about the Lompoc Valley, and other things to see and do, visit: www.explorelompoc.com