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(SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA.) – Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is encouraging pet owners to be ready Before the Boom to keep pets safe, secure, and identifiable before fireworks begin for Fourth of July. Fireworks can frighten even calm pets, causing them to hide, panic, run, or escape through doors, windows, gates, and fences. To help reduce lost pets and improve reunification, community members can plan ahead by microchipping pets, updating contact information, using collars and ID tags, securing homes and yards, creating quiet indoor spaces, and using lost/found pet resources quickly if a pet goes missing. Throughout June, pet owners can visit any SBCAS shelter during regular business hours for free microchips, crate loans, collars, and ID tags. These resources are available Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all three shelter locations.

SBCAS encourages pet owners to prepare before fireworks begin by:

• getting a microchip or updating current microchip information;

• writing a phone number directly on a pet’s collar, since tags can fall off;

• checking windows, doors, fences, and gates;

• borrowing a crate from SBCAS to create a safe indoor den space;

• identifying a quiet room, ideally with no windows;

• asking a veterinarian about calming medications or supplements if a pet is fearful;

• using calming tools such as a Thundercoat, pheromone diffuser, or other supports;

• desensitizing dogs to loud sounds when possible;

• keeping pets indoors and supervised on the day of fireworks;

• turning on a TV, stereo, fan, or white noise to help muffle outside sounds;

• avoiding table scraps and unfamiliar foods; and

• double-checking the family’s pet safety plan before evening celebrations begin.

“Fireworks can be frightening for even the most well-cared-for pets, and a single open door or gate can lead to a lost animal.” Animal Services Director, Sarah Aguilar reminds us. “We want families to prepare early so pets have every possible way to stay safe and get home quickly if they become lost. A microchip, an ID tag, and a secure indoor space can make all the difference.”

If a pet is lost, owners should search the neighborhood immediately, post clear photos online, file a lost pet report, check shelter listings, and use Petco Love Lost facial recognition to help match lost and found pets. If someone finds a pet, they should check for ID, have the pet scanned for a microchip, file a found pet report, post clear photos, and use Petco Love Lost to help reunite the pet with their family.

For the most current event schedule, pet safety tips, lost/found pet links, and additional updates, visit http://www.sbcanimalservices.org/july4 or sign up for the Santa Barbara County Animal Services newsletter.

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services

Santa Barbara County Animal Services serves and protects both animals and people across Santa Barbara County through animal sheltering, adoptions, field services, public clinics, licensing, disaster response, humane investigations, and community support programs. Operating shelters in Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Santa Barbara, SBCAS cares for nearly 6,000 animals annually while working to keep pets with the families who love them and create a safer, more compassionate community for all.

About Petco Love Lost

Petco Love Lost is a free national lost and found pet database that helps reunite missing pets with their families. Pet owners and finders can upload a photo of a lost or found pet, search for reported found pets, and share listings in one central location. The database includes pets reported by individuals and thousands of shelter partners across the country, helping make pet reunions easier and faster.