Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara and Partners Award $53,000 in Scholarships to 14 Students Pursuing College-level Studies in Architecture or Related Field

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WHAT: Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara 2026 Scholarship Reception & Awards Ceremony. Since 1992, AFSB has awarded $1.78M in scholarships, with an additional $81K in awards through partner scholarships.

WHO: Scholarship Recipients will receive AFSB and partner scholarships for the 2026 – 2027 academic school year and will be honored by supporters, sponsors, and members of the architectural, art and design community.

WHY: A Scholarship Reception and Awards Ceremony is held annually in June at an architecturally-inspired location to celebrate and honor the students who have received scholarship awards that year.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Cearnal Collective, 521 ½ State Street (Second Floor). Parking available in Lot 11, 523 Anacapa Street

MEDIA CONTACT: Darlene Snow, AFSB Executive Director, darlene@afsb.org / 805-965-6307

Please RSVP to darlene@afsb.org if you are planning to attend.