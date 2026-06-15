Announcement

Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara and Partners Award $53,000 in Scholarships to 14 Students Pursuing College-level Studies in Architecture or Related Field

Author Image By Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara
Mon Jun 15, 2026 | 10:40am
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WHAT: Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara 2026 Scholarship Reception & Awards Ceremony. Since 1992, AFSB has awarded $1.78M in scholarships, with an additional $81K in awards through partner scholarships.  

WHO: Scholarship Recipients will receive AFSB and partner scholarships for the 2026 – 2027 academic school year and will be honored by supporters, sponsors, and members of the architectural, art and design community.

WHY: A Scholarship Reception and Awards Ceremony is held annually in June at an architecturally-inspired location to celebrate and honor the students who have received scholarship awards that year.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Cearnal Collective, 521 ½ State Street (Second Floor). Parking available in Lot 11, 523 Anacapa Street

MEDIA CONTACT: Darlene Snow, AFSB Executive Director, darlene@afsb.org / 805-965-6307

Please RSVP to darlene@afsb.org if you are planning to attend.

Mon Jun 15, 2026 | 20:27pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/06/15/architectural-foundation-of-santa-barbara-and-partners-award-53000-in-scholarships-to-14-students-pursuing-college-level-studies-in-architecture-or-related-field/

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