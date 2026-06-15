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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — bioProtonics, an innovator in advanced medical imaging platforms and proprietary Magnetic Resonance Histology (MRH) technology, today announced the appointment of A. Burton Tripathi, PhD as Chief Executive Officer. Alongside this key leadership addition, the company has completed an initial closing of bridge financing, positioning it for accelerated clinical development.

Dr. Tripathi brings extensive executive experience, including two exits in MedTech, spanning: strategic innovation, product management, and the commercialization of disruptive technologies. In this new role, his fourth as CEO, he will guide bioProtonics through its next critical phase of growth as the company prepares to validate its proprietary imaging solutions in the clinical setting.

“I am thrilled to lead bioProtonics at such a pivotal moment in our trajectory,” said Dr. Tripathi. “We have an incredible opportunity to transform medical imaging and provide unprecedented insights for patient care. This bridge funding, combined with continued investor interest, is a strong vote of confidence which provides us with the momentum we need. Our immediate focus is on executing our upcoming clinical initiatives. We look forward to these clinical results, which will build the essential foundation for our Series A financing and our broader commercial strategy.”

The newly secured bridge capital will directly fund the company’s immediate clinical and operational milestones. bioProtonics anticipates that the forthcoming clinical data will powerfully demonstrate the efficacy and market potential of its patented imaging algorithms, paving the way for a robust Series A round to scale operations and drive future market entry.

About bioProtonics

bioProtonics, Inc. is a medical software company based in Santa Barbara, California, focused on developing next-generation medical imaging powered by proprietary Magnetic Resonance Histology (MRH) technology.