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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — On Thursday, June 25, local artist Jenny Marshall will present a special donation-based art show at Candle Bar 111, featuring a collection of original oil paintings created over several years of dedicated artistic practice.

The exhibition will include landscapes and still life paintings that explore light, color, and everyday subjects through Marshall’s thoughtful and observational approach to oil painting. Guests are invited to browse the collection and take home a painting in exchange for a donation benefiting The Howard School.

The event holds special significance for Marshall, who has maintained a longstanding connection with The Howard School as both a parent and former art teacher. All donations collected during the event will support the school’s ongoing commitment to arts education.

A Santa Barbara local, Marshall spent much of her professional career working as an accountant before pursuing painting as a creative outlet. Over time, her artistic practice evolved into a meaningful part of her life, resulting in a body of work shaped by years of observation, study, and exploration.

Beyond painting, Marshall is known among friends and family for her love of cooking, travel, and bringing people together. Whether creating a meal, hosting a gathering, or capturing a fleeting moment on canvas, her work is rooted in a deep appreciation for beauty in everyday life.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Candle Bar 111, located at 111 E. Yanonali Street in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

Event Details: 100 Paintings: A Donation-Based Art Show Benefiting The Howard School

Thursday, June 25, 2026

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Candle Bar 111

111 E. Yanonali Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101