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A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of infant botulism linked to recalled Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula has been posted at https://www.cdc.gov/botulism/outbreaks-investigations/infant-formula-june-2026/index.html.

Key Points:

As of June 13, 2026, a total of 3 infants with infant botulism have been reported in this outbreak from 3 states: California, Pennsylvania, and Washington. They ranged in age from 2–5 months when their illness began. All 3 consumed Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula.

All 3 infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG®, the FDA-approved treatment for infant botulism. No deaths have been reported.

On June 13, 2026, Nara Organics recalled all Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula products. This includes all lot numbers and both sizes of cans. These products are available online and at some major retailers nationwide.

Testing of opened cans of Nara Organics brand formula and unopened Nara Organics product samples is underway, and results are expected in the coming weeks.

What You Should Do:

Parents and caregivers are urged to immediately stop using any Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula.

If you have unopened cans of Nara Organics infant formula, throw them away or return them.

If you have leftover (opened) cans of Nara Organics infant formula, Take a picture and record the lot number and use-by date. Consider retaining any opened formula. If your infant develops signs and symptoms of infant botulism, the state health department may want to test it. Label it “DO NOT USE” and keep it stored in a safe place away from other items you feed your baby for at least a month. If no symptoms appear after a month, throw the leftover formula away.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled formula using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Seek immediate health care if your infant consumed Nara Organics brand infant formula and has any of these symptoms : Poor feeding Loss of head control Difficulty swallowing Decreased facial expression

if your infant consumed Nara Organics brand infant formula : Symptoms of infant botulism can take several weeks to start. Parents of children who consumed Nara Organics brand infant formula should watch their infant for symptoms for a month after the infant last consumed the product.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction) related to infant formula, visit FDA’s Safety Reporting Portal. If your child has signs or symptoms of infant botulism, seek medical attention before using the portal.

What Clinicians Should Do:

Initial diagnosis of infant botulism is based on clinical symptoms.

If untreated, infants with infant botulism experience a progressive, flaccid paralysis that can lead to breathing difficulties, including respiratory failure, and require weeks of hospitalization.

Consultation is available for suspected cases. If you suspect your infant patient has botulism, immediately call the Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program ( 510-231-7600) for case consultation. Consultation is available 24/7.

for case consultation. Consultation is available 24/7. Treatment with BabyBIG® is recommended for all suspected cases of infant botulism.

If clinical consultation supports infant botulism, begin treatment as soon as possible.

Do not wait for laboratory confirmation.

for laboratory confirmation. Infant botulism is a notifiable disease. All suspected cases must be reported to the state public health department.

More information is available on the Clinical Overview of Infant Botulism webpage.

About Infant Botulism:

Infant botulism happens when swallowed spores from Clostridium botulinum bacteria infect a baby’s large intestine and make toxin in it.

Infant botulism often starts with constipation but is usually first noticed as difficulty feeding (sucking and swallowing), a weak and altered cry, and lack of head control.

If untreated, infants with infant botulism experience a progressive, flaccid paralysis that can lead to breathing difficulties and require weeks of hospitalization.

Treatment with BabyBIG® is recommended for all suspected cases of infant botulism.



If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.