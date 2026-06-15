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Santa Barbara, CA — June 15, 2026 — The City of Santa Barbara and Summer Solstice event organizers, in collaboration with community partners, have arranged accommodations to support attendees with mobility challenges during the Summer Solstice Parade and Solstice Festival. Full details are available in the official Summer Solstice Celebration Accessibility (ADA) Guide at https://www.solsticeparade.com/accessibility.

Parade accessible viewing area (first come, first served)

The City of Santa Barbara will designate an accessible viewing area for parade spectators with disabilities and their guests on the west side of Santa Barbara Street, between Canon Perdido Street and 827 Santa Barbara Street. Space is available first come, first served, and spectators are responsible for providing their own seating.

Drop-off and parking details

Vehicles may drop off participants along the 100 block of Canon Perdido until 11:00 a.m. Canon Perdido at Anacapa Street will close to vehicle access starting at 11:00 a.m. Disabled placard parking for parade spectators will be available on a first-come, first-served basis near the Anacapa St. and Canon Perdido St. intersection.

ADA restrooms

ADA restrooms will be available at the corner of Canon Perdido and Santa Barbara Streets.

Parade route and timing

The parade will begin at 12:00 p.m. (noon) and will travel Santa Barbara Street from Ortega Street to Sola Street, ending at Alameda Park near the Solstice Festival around 2:00 p.m. Floats will be on display on Sola Street until 4:00 p.m.

Learn more

For maps, additional festival accessibility details, and the complete set of guidelines, visit: https://www.solsticeparade.com/accessibility.