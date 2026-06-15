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GOLETA, CA, June 12, 2026 – Construction on the Citywide Traffic Signal Upgrade Project will begin this Monday, June 15, 2026. The project will upgrade signal equipment at more than 30 intersections throughout the City, including pedestrian push buttons and other traffic signal components. These improvements will support safety, accessibility, and overall traffic operations.

Credit: Courtesy

Construction is anticipated to continue through August 2026 with intersections being worked on at varying dates throughout the construction period. Work will take place Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Large intersection signal improvements are scheduled for night work between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. to reduce impacts to businesses and traffic flow. Please see the table below for more details on the intersections and time of work and click here to view a map of the scheduled work.

Residents and motorists should expect some lane closures, temporary parking restrictions, construction equipment in work areas, and minor travel delays during work hours. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained and parking restrictions will be posted in advance where necessary. Follow posted signs and drive with caution in work areas.

Locations and Time of Work