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CommUnify held the highly anticipated 20th Annual Champions Dinner & Awards on Friday, June 5 at Hotel Corque, in The Craft House Restaurant Ballroom, 420 Alisal Road in Solvang. The sold-out event hosted close to 200 guests from across Santa Barbara County including many community leaders, business owners, and nonprofits. Tina Ballue was the event’s Master of Ceremonies and Auctioneer for the evening which included a Live Auction and a Paddle Raise, along with the Medallion and Award Ceremony for this newest cohort of CommUnify Champions.

This event recognizes individuals, nonprofit organizations, and businesses whose dedication to the well-being of residents countywide has made our community a better place. The 2026 Honorees were: The Hutton Parker Foundation – presented by Jackie Carrera, CEO, Santa Barbara Foundation, People Helping People (PHP) – presented by Veronica Sandoval, Chief Tribal Operations & Communications Officer, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and Edwin Weaver (CEO of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley) – presented by Alice Patino, Mayor, City of Santa Maria. All three Honorees and their organizations support paths to success for the youth in our community. The Hutton Parker Foundation strives to provide financial stability and organizational sustainability to community-based nonprofit organizations throughout Santa Barbara County and focuses on areas such as capacity-building, media and capital grants, and general operating support. People Helping People is one of the only social service agencies dedicated to improving the lives of adults and children in the Santa Ynez Valley and surrounding areas by addressing emergency and basic needs. They provide comprehensive integrated family and individual support services through the vital programs they offer. Edwin Weaver’s career has been dedicated to aiding troubled families and youth using Restorative Approach methods. He proactively works with homeless youth, going to riverbeds and other locations, and giving them greatly needed assistance. Under his leadership, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley has expanded its work and its impact, offered truancy prevention, and provided trauma-informed care free of charge.

The Champions Dinner was funded by more than 50 sponsors and raised $279,775 to support the programs in CommUnify’s Family & Youth Services division. An impactful short video highlighting CommUnify’s work with children and youth was shown just before the Paddle Raise and can be seen here. As the event’s lead sponsor, CenCal Health generously provided a $100,000 dollar-for-dollar matching grant.“In these challenging times, we are so proud to hold our 20th annual Champions Dinner and honor the great work being done in our county by dedicated individuals and organizations. This year’s cohort spans the county, but their impact is felt far and wide by the residents and nonprofits that their efforts help,” said CommUnify CEO, Patricia Keelean. “The funds raised at this year’s Champions Dinner will help CommUnify continue providing the at-risk youth of Santa Barbara County with services such as mentoring, behavioral wellness, life skills, parenting skills, and career training, empowering these adolescents and their families to achieve a brighter and more stable future. With so many federal and state funding cuts happening, the community’s support is more important than ever, and we are grateful for the strong show of support we received at this year’s Champions Awards Dinner.”

Several of the County’s local elected representatives were in attendance, including Goleta City Councilmember and CommUnify Board President, James Kyriaco; President, Allan Hancock College, Kevin Walthers, Ph.D.; elected Trustee, Allan Hancock College, Executive Director, Community Partners in Caring, and CommUnify Boardmember, Hilda Zacarias; Santa Barbara City Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez; Santa Maria City Councilmember and CommUnify Board member, Gloria Flores; Mayor of the City of Santa Maria, Alice Patino; First District Santa Barbara County Supervisor, Roy Lee; Mayor of the City of Solvang, David Brown; Mayor of the City of Buellton, David Silva; and former City of Santa Maria City Councilmember and longtime CommUnify Boardmember, Mike Cordero. District Representative Connor Plaice, from Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón’s office was also present to award honorary California State Senate Certificates to the 2026 Champions cohort.

For a complete description of CommUnify’s programs and services please visit www.CommUnifySB.org. A shot list with a selection of images from the event including captions is attached for your review. Please contact Joni Kelly at CommUnify at 805-964-8857 ext. #1109 or 805-886-1869 (cell), or via email jkelly@CommUnifySB.org for more information about CommUnify’s 2026 Champions Dinner & Awards, to request high resolution images and broadcast quality B-roll, or to arrange interviews with CEO Patricia Keelean or the Honorees.

About CommUnify:

CommUnify (formerly the Community Action Commission or CAC) was formed in 1965 as a 15-member Community Action Committee appointed by the County Board of Supervisors to address the causes and conditions of poverty within the entirety of Santa Barbara County. The organization is committed to taking a leadership position in alleviating poverty and surrounding residents with the stability they need to build stronger lives and become healthy, educated, working, self-sufficient members of our community. As one of the largest nonprofits in Santa Barbara County, CommUnify employs over 300 staff including health, education, and social service workers who oversee 16 countywide programs and services for the community. We support families and individuals through health and human service programs, including 20 Head Start and Early Head Start locations, Weatherization and Energy Assistance, Family & Youth Services, Senior Services, and the 211 HelpLine and serve more than 12,000 people throughout the county each year. CommUnify is a private non-profit agency that leverages support for Santa Barbara County residents through private funding as well as government contracts and grants. More information is available at: www.CommUnifySB.org.