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The City of Santa Barbara’s Draft Safe Streets for All Action Plan (Action Plan) goes before City Council on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, for review and comment. The Action Plan aims to make Santa Barbara’s streets safer by eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries and by increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility for all.

﻿City Council meeting agenda documents are posted on City Council Meetings, including the Staff Report. Community members are encouraged to participate in person or online, watch the livestream, and submit a comment.

Review and Comment on the Draft Safe Streets for All Action Plan (Item 18)

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Meeting begins at 2:00 p.m.

City Hall, Council Chambers (735 Anacapa St.)