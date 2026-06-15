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Lompoc, CA, June 12, 2026 — Lompoc Parks & Recreation is proud to partner with the Lompoc Family YMCA, LVCHO and the Lompoc Unified School District to offer a FREE Teen Flag Football program this summer through the Lompoc Teen Activity Program.

Open to youth ages 11–18, the program welcomes participants of all skill levels — whether they are brand new to the game or already passionate about football. The summer program is designed to keep local teens active while helping them build confidence, develop teamwork and leadership skills, and create positive connections with peers.

Flag football sessions will take place at the Lompoc Community Track & Field, located at 515 W. College Ave., from June 15 through August 7. Practices and activities will be held Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with schedules varying by week, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring:

Athletic clothing

Cleats

Water bottle

Registration is free, but space may be limited. Community members are encouraged to register early. For more information, call 805-875-8100.

The Lompoc Recreation Division

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior, interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development, implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.