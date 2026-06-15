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Three local high school seniors, from Santa Barbara High School, San Marcos High School and Laguna Blanca School, have been selected to receive the highly competitive $2,500 PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) STAR Award. The award is based on excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success. The recipients were nominated by PEO chapters ET, HD, and RO, three of the six Santa Barbara area chapters.

Two other young women were nominated by chapters HD and RO and will receive the $25,000 Scholar Award given to candidates continuing their education for a doctoral-level degree. Chapter HD also sponsored a winner of a $5,000 SHINE Award from the California State Chapter for educational expenses after high school. Three $3,500 Chapter HD Memorial Scholarships were given in memory of Lavonne C. Monroe, a dedicated longtime member, to students at Dos Pueblos High School, Carpinteria High School and San Marcos High School.

PEO has been celebrating women helping women for more than 155 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit has helped more than 125,000 women of all ages pursue educational goals by providing more than $400 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. Through membership, the PEO has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who support and motivate women through education. Learn more about PEO and their scholarships at http://www.peointernational.org.